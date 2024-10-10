Daihatsu to exhibit at Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that it will exhibit at Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024 to be held at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall (Mihama Ward, Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture) from October 15 to 18, 2024 (hosted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (hereafter “JAMA”))

Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024 is an event that generates business co-creation between mobility-related companies and the startup companies that will lead the next generation.

The Daihatsu booth will feature panels on its research and development of MONODUKURI and KOTODUKURI to address issues faced by local communities. Daihatsu aims to generate business co-creation through new opportunities to meet with business operators.

Daihatsu’s UNIFORM Truck will be exhibited in the car and motorcycle exhibition area for JAMA members. Daihatsu is proposing carbon neutrality that is unique to mini commercial BEVs through a business model of the future based on the mobile sales of vegetables grown hydroponically on the truck bed*.

A replica will be exhibited at this event

<Daihatsu’s booth>

Exhibition overview: Panel display with the theme of “research and development for issues faced by local communities”

Support for solving mobility issues: Autonomous driving and wearable cameras (devices that support mobility for the visually impaired) Support for solving labor shortages: Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) that utilize autonomous driving technology Increasing populations of those involved with local communities and creating human flow: Lightweight containers that support business operators and DX services to revitalize businesses Local production for local consumption of energy to create a sustainable society: Renewable energy created and used by local communities that achieve carbon neutrality and regional revitalization

<JAMA car and motorcycle exhibit>

Exhibited vehicle: UNIFORM Truck

~Mini commercial vehicles of the future that pursue the fundamentals of a working vehicle, such as ease of use, and can be used for a variety of work styles and purposes~

（Exhibited at Japan Mobility Show 2023）

Vehicle overview: Length x width x height: 3,395 mm x 1,475 mm x 1,885 mm; Wheelbase: 1,900 mm

Daihatsu will continue to work on both MONODUKURI and KOTODUKURI to realize a mobility society that enriches the lives of customers through the provision of services that contribute to local communities.

