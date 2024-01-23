Daihatsu: Regarding the MLIT hearing

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. responded today at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) regarding its procedural irregularities in certification testing, stating that it has no opinion on the facts that serve as the cause of the adverse dispositions expected to be imposed on the company, nor on other matters pertaining to the hearing

Committing violations of relevant laws and regulations through procedural irregularities that must be recognized as making light of the certification process, despite being in a position of deep involvement in social infrastructure in the form of mini vehicles tailored to road conditions in Japan, is a circumstance that shakes very foundations of our company as an automobile manufacturer, and we recognize the extreme gravity of this situation. We have betrayed the trust of all our stakeholders including customers, and we would like to again convey our sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience that we have caused.

We will continue to follow the instructions of the MLIT going forward.

The facts that serve as the content and cause of the adverse dispositions expected to be imposed on the company by the MLIT are as follows.

* The revocation of Vehicle Type Approval shall not apply to vehicles that were manufactured prior to the date of revocation.

