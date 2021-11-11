Daihatsu launches the first DNGA-based B-segment compact car in Indonesia

Daihatsu announces the completely redesigned XENIA, a seven-seater compact MPV.

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) has announced that its Indonesian subsidiary, P.T. Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM), has completely redesigned the XENIA, a seven-seater compact MPV*1, for the first time in 10 years. The redesigned XENIA was launched on November 11 as the first DNGA-based B-segment compact car.

The new XENIA is based on the DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture), Daihatsu’s next-generation approach to car-making. It is the second DNGA-based product being launched in Indonesia. As before, the new model will be supplied to Toyota Motor Corporation on an OEM basis as part of the Toyota Group’s emerging-market compact car business.

The XENIA was the first model jointly developed with Toyota and launched in 2004. It achieved a spacious interior with three rows of seats. It comfortably accommodates seven adults, despite having a compact B-segment body size, and was also priced to be affordable. As a result, the XENIA has been forging a new category in the Indonesian market. It is now positioned as one of Daihatsu’s core models. The total cumulative number of units sold since the XENIA was launched has exceeded approximately 680,000. This is the highest volume among the various products Daihatsu has been selling in Indonesia.

In the recent complete redesign, the platform was newly developed. A front-engine, front-wheel-drive (FF) layout was adopted for the first time for the XENIA. This achieved a high-efficiency package and further improved the spacious and easy-to-use cabin space. The new XENIA has also adopted D-CVT, achieving comfortable driving performance while improving fuel efficiency. Additionally, both the interior and exterior designs have been given a sportier look. The model is also priced to be affordable even as the ease of use was improved. Responding to the increasing demand for safety and security, the new XENIA has adopted the Smart Assist active safety system (known locally as Advanced Safety Assist), following the Rocky, a new compact SUV launched in April of this year.

*1:Multi-Purpose Vehicle

Going forward, through deploying DNGA products to emerging markets centered on ASEAN, Daihatsu will continue to aim to be a company that plays an intimate part in the lives of its customers by contributing to industry, human resources development, and the promotion of cars in each region.

Main features of the new XENIA

Evolved spacious interior space and excellent ease of use

In the new XENIA, Daihatsu further advanced the spacious and easy-to-use cabin space that comfortably accommodates seven adults, as well as an ample amount of luggage. This was achieved by adopting an FF layout and extending the cabin length by 160 mm from the previous model. In this way, the new XENIA has achieved an easy-to-manoeuvre compact body and also offers a wide variety of seat arrangements.

Affordable price

Despite its enhanced functionality, the new XENIA is priced to be affordable to young families, the main target segment. High basic performance level based on the DNGA

Superior fuel efficiency and comfortable driving performance were achieved through the adoption of a new DNGA-based B-segment platform and D-CVT. Sporty design

Compared to the previous model, larger-diameter tires were adopted. The interior and exterior were designed with a sportier look reflecting Indonesian customers’ preference. Safety and security

The Smart Assist active safety system (known locally as Advanced Safety Assist) is offered at an affordable price.

SOURCE: Daihatsu