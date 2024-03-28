DAF Trucks recognizes top performing suppliers

DAF utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support

DAF utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support. During the 2024 DAF SPM Recognition Event at DAF’s headquarters in Eindhoven, a number of suppliers were honored.

As a PACCAR company, DAF recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program each year. This honour is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between DAF and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“DAF is pleased to recognize the 2023 SPM award winners. The commitment they show to the SPM Program demonstrates their strong partnership with DAF”, said Jos Smetsers, member of the DAF Board of Management and executive director PACCAR Purchasing. “We value their contributions to DAF’s success”,

The 2023 SPM Masters are:

Bharat Forge (India – forged axle and engine components), Fiberpachs (Spain –exterior sheet metal component parts), Schulz Automotiva (Brasil – iron casting solutions), Ramkrishna Forgings (India – forged axle components), Theuws Group (The Netherlands – exterior components), Goodyear (US – tyres) and Berco (The Netherlands – interior components).

In addition, 22 suppliers were honoured as 2023 SPM Leaders and 47 as 2023 SPM Achievers.

“The commitment of suppliers is critical to our success”, said Harald Seidel, DAF Trucks president. “We greatly appreciate these suppliers’ efforts and achievements in the SPM Program.”

SOURCE: DAF