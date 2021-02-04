DAF strengthens position in 2020

DAF Trucks strengthened its position as a global commercial vehicle manufacturer in 2020. Market share in the European heavy duty (16 tonne+) segment grew to 16.3%, the latest generation trucks were introduced in Taiwan and Brasil, and production of the zero emission CF Electric was announced, illustrating DAF’s environmental leadership.

In 2020, DAF registered 37,580 trucks on a total European heavy duty market of 230,400 vehicles, resulting in a market share of 16.3% (2019: 16.2%), which is the second best achievement in the company’s history. The European medium duty truck market (6 to 16 tonne) totalled 41,400 units and DAF’s market share was 9.5% (2019: 9.7%).

Market leader in 6 European countries

DAF continued heavy duty market leadership in the Netherlands (31.8%), the UK (31.6%), Poland (23.7%), Hungary (27.9%) and Bulgaria (25,4%). The Dutch truck manufacturer also gained 2020 market leadership in Portugal (21.8%). DAF is the European leader in tractors and the number one import brand in the two largest truck markets in Europe: Germany and France. Market share in the heavy-duty rigids segment increased to 11.5%.

Sales outside Europe

Last year, DAF sold 5,880 trucks outside the EU and introduced its latest generation vehicles in Taiwan (Euro 6), Brazil (Euro 5) as well as in the Middle East and Africa (Euro 3 and 5). The 10,000th locally assembled truck was delivered in Taiwan, where DAF is the heavy-duty market leader among European manufacturers. DAF is also the market leader in Israel and Belarus.

In 2020, DAF sold more than 2,000 PACCAR engines to leading manufacturers of coaches, buses and special vehicles worldwide.

‘Record after record’

“In 2020, we sold a record number of DAF MultiSupport Repair and Maintenance contracts, realized a record PACCAR Financial market share and delivered a record number of DAF Used Trucks to their new owners,” said Richard Zink, member of the Board of Management with responsibility for Marketing and Sales. “Our aim is to further strengthen our leading position, and that is why we are working together with our dealers to strategically expand our network of over 1,100 professional dealers and service points. Last year, for example, our independent dealers opened a total of 45 new dealerships in Europe, South America, Asia and Africa.”

Environmental leadership

In addition to the continued development of combustion engine technology, DAF is investing in the latest technologies for battery and hybrid electric powertrains, supporting lower CO 2 emissions and improved air quality in urban areas. DAF customers enjoyed the benefits of the CF Hybrid truck that employs its zero emissions battery technology when driving in city areas and applies its clean diesel engine on regional routes. DAF announced production of the new CF Electric truck, offering an extended electric range of 200 kilometers and recently introduced the LF Electric with a 280 kilometer zero emission range.

Ready to grow further

In 2020, DAF produced more than 37,600 CF and XF trucks and almost 9,000 LF vehicles. “European truck demand improved in the second half of the year along with the European economies,” according to Harry Wolters, DAF Trucks President. “It is estimated that the 2021 European truck market will continue to recover and will be in the range of 250,000 – 280,000 trucks. We are ready for further growth by delivering our customers premium quality, exceptional fuel efficiency and superior driver comfort.”

SOURCE: DAF