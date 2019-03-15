DAF LF Sweeper chassis now available with 12 speed AS Tronic gearbox option

AS Tronic brings additional transmission option to market-leading 16-tonne sweeper

Gearbox introduction in response to sweeper sector demand

12 speed AS Tronic option available on DAF LF with PACCAR PX-7 engines at 16- and 18-tonnes GVW

“…we’ve made an already excellent sweeper truck even more appealing to a greater number of customers.” David Price, DAF Trucks

DAF Trucks – in collaboration with Johnston Sweepers – has introduced ZF’s 12-speed AS Tronic transmission as an option on its market-leading LF Sweeper chassis. The wide ratio spread option bridges a gap between existing manual and fully automatic transmission options from Allison, delivering low-speed control when sweeping, and efficient, low noise cruising speeds over longer distances.

The move comes following demand from Johnston Sweepers’ customers who have remained loyal to the DAF LF product – and its many class-leading features – but realised the benefits that AS Tronic’s two-pedal, automated manual transmission could bring. The AS Tronic option is also available to specify with other leading UK sweeper body manufacturers.

The first two 18-tonne GVW Johnston-bodied vehicles equipped with the AS Tronic option are now in operation with Go Plant and Sweeptech.

DAF Trucks offers a dedicated sweeper chassis at the sweeper sector’s most popular 16-tonnes weight category – fully engineered specifically for sweeper applications and to suit the full range of bodybuilders and body types. DAF Trucks also offers sweeper-suitable models at 7.5-, 12- and 18-tonnes GVW.

The AS Tronic option sits neatly between the LF Sweeper’s other gearbox options, offering one solution to the different requirements of Local Authorities and contractors. The wide ratio spread (10.37:1 to 0.81:1) delivers both precise low-speed control and acceptable highway speeds. For contractors operating at greater mileages, AS Tronic’s two-pedal control maximises driveline efficiency and optimum fuel economy.

“This additional transmission option significantly consolidates the position of our dedicated 16-tonne LF Sweeper chassis as the market-leading product on the market,” said DAF Trucks’ Municipal Sales Manager, David Price, “we’ve made an already excellent sweeper truck even more appealing to a greater number of customers. The AS Tronic is a proven automated manual gearbox, and one with which our customers will be very familiar.”

Graham Howlett, UK Sales & Marketing Manager at Johnston Sweepers, said, “The 16-tonne DAF LF sweeper chassis is the most popular truck in the sector, so it is essential we respond to feedback from customers. Working with DAF Trucks, we have delivered an exacting specification that suits the demands of both Local Authority operators and major contractors whose requirements can differ markedly.”

SOURCE: DAF Trucks