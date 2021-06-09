DAF is starting the future with an entirely new line up of trucks

The new benchmark in quality, efficiency, safety and luxury

DAF sets a new standard with an entirely new line up of trucks. The new XF, XG and XG+ offer the highest quality, 10% improved fuel efficiency, a full suite of passive and active safety features and the next level of luxury in truck design. The New Generation DAF begins production in October.

DAF is the first manufacturer to create a truck line up that takes advantage of the new European masses and dimensions regulations. Class-leading quality, efficiency, safety and driver comfort come together in the game-changing New Generation DAF.

Quality by Design

The new trucks feature a beautiful and efficient high-quality cab design with a 160 mm front elongation to enable industry-leading aerodynamics and safety. DAF’s XG and XG+ create a new premium market segment and offer 330 mm of extra cab length at the rear, to provide unmatched space and comfort for the driver.

Only the finest materials have been used in the new DAF. Lightweight, high strength steel is used for the cab structure, and premium soft touch materials and leather are used extensively throughout the interior. Highly energy efficient LED lighting is used throughout the truck, with special attention paid to the state-of-the-art low and high-beam headlights. These include the signature daytime running lights making the New Generation DAF recognizable in all conditions. The New Generation DAF was designed with a focus on Six Sigma quality and the vehicles underwent over 20 million kilometers of functional, durability, reliability and customer testing to ensure the new trucks meet DAF’s exacting quality standards.

Optimized Efficiency

With its New generation of trucks, DAF is realizing an up to 10% higher fuel efficiency and an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions. This significant achievement has been realized by using computational fluid dynamics to create a perfectly formed aerodynamically tapered cab that features large radii, a curved windscreen, excellent sealing, digital cameras instead of mirrors and optimized engine and under cab airflow.

Market-leading vehicle efficiency is furthered by the introduction of the new PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines, smart exhaust-after-treatment systems, low vehicle weights, standard TraXon automated transmission, and sophisticated driver assistance systems. The advanced DAF Connect fleet management system provides for time saving over the air software updates. And service intervals have increased to an industry first 200,000 kilometers or once a year.

Enhanced Safety

The new cab design features a large windscreen and large side windows with ultra-low belt lines for unequalled direct vision. As an option, a curb view window is available which – in combination with the foldable co-driver seat – offers an unobstructed view on pedestrians and cyclists next to the truck on the co-driver side.

Also new is the DAF Digital Camera system that can replace the main and wide-angle mirrors. The DAF Corner View system offers maximum view on the area around the cab’s A-pillar on the co-driver side. All vehicle lighting now includes full LED technology for optimal view and visibility.

DAF’s philosophy ‘Hands on the Wheel, Eyes on the Road’ results in class-leading ergonomics. All driving related functions are operated from the steering wheel and the steering column stalks. Secondary driving functions are operated from physical switches, logically positioned on the dashboard, within easy reach of the driver.

Luxury and Comfort for the Driver

With the New Generation XF, XG and XG+, a new dimension of driver comfort is introduced. Driving position, interior space, sleeping comfort, fit and finish – everything is top class.

Drivers will be impressed by the interior space. With a volume of 12.5 m3, the DAF XG+ has even14% more volume than the industry-benchmark, the current DAF XF Super Space Cab. The new cab creates unprecedented adjustment ranges for the seats and steering column and both driver and co-driver seats can be rotated to a relaxing position.

The beautiful interior features an eye-catching dashboard with a fully digital instrument panel which can be customized to the driver’s personal preferences. An optional second touch screen display is available for operating the DAF Navigation and Infotainment System.

DAF builds on its heritage as the provider of the best bunks in the industry. The new bed length is 2,220 mm in all models, with 800 mm of width over the complete length in the XG and XG+ models. A mechanical or electrically adjustable DAF Relax Bed with a separate topper is available for optimal head, back and leg support while resting.

The state-of-the-art ambient LED lighting is adjustable in brightness and color. A fully integrated Park Airco is available as an option on the XG+ for automatic cooling and heating of the cab, even when the engine is turned off.

Significantly contributing to the outstanding comfort, is the exemplary ride & handling, that is created by the new front-end design of the chassis, the new cab suspension and the new design of the rear axle suspension.

All together this makes the New Generation DAF the driver’s ultimate dream.

Decarbonizing road transport

The new generation XF, XG and XG+ state-of-the-art MX-11 and MX-13 diesel engines provide excellent fuel economy and ultra-low CO2 output. The DAF line up has been designed for the latest bio and renewable e-fuels to further decarbonize road transport and the trucks are a ready platform for future zero emissions powertrains.

SOURCE: DAF