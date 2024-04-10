DAF introduces Paccar Connect

New online fleet management platform for optimum efficiency

With its wide range of information and industry-leading ease of use, the new Paccar Connect sets the benchmark for online fleet management platforms. PACCAR Connect is easily accessible and allows very simple integration with existing third-party software. Every new DAF XB, XD, XF, XG and XG+ is supplied as standard in combination with no less than 10 years of Paccar Connect.

Paccar Connect consists of a number of components: hardware and software in the truck, a detachable tablet (optional) in the cab and an online portal that can be accessed on almost any fixed or mobile device. Paccar Connect can provide real-time information anytime, anywhere on the performance of individual vehicles and the entire fleet, logistical processes and the performance of drivers, thereby helping operators to optimise their returns.

Seamless integration

One of the major benefits of Paccar Connect is that existing logistics applications from so called ‘third parties’ can use data from the online portal. This makes it easier to monitor logistical processes and the performance of a fleet from a computer, laptop or even a tablet.

The Paccar Connect Tablet also helps make the work of the driver easier and more efficient, as it can connect the mobile services of PACCAR Connect to the DAF navigation system. This means that new routes drawn up by the operator’s home base can be sent directly to the DAF Truck Navigation system.

Reports

Paccar Connect makes it possible to view all truck and fleet performances 24/7 online or to send them via e-mail through the ‘Report Scheduler’ at any given moment. The route and fuel reports can be displayed on the dashboard according to individual preferences. With a view to achieving maximum efficiency, Paccar Connect also makes use of ‘geofencing’, which notifies the home base whenever a truck is nearing a delivery location or is fully operational again after undergoing maintenance at a dealer.

Fleet owners who require more comprehensive information can choose the optional Eco Score and Vehicle Health modules. The former provides detailed information on the driver’s performance, while the latter focuses on the condition of the vehicle – including real-time dashboard signals and an indication of when the vehicle will require its next service.

10 years as standard

Each new DAF XB, XD, XF, XG and XG+ is linked as standard for ten years to Paccar Connect, even if the vehicle changes owners. During this period, all updates of the portal are carried out free of charge using the most up-to-date software. Users of DAF Connect will be offered a software update, at no extra cost, to the new and more extensive Paccar Connect.

The new norm

The Paccar Connect online fleet management platform – standard with each new DAF – represents the new norm in ease of use. With its seamless integration of the logistical applications of third parties and the optional Paccar Connect Tablet, the monitoring and optimising of logistical processes has become easier and, most importantly, better than ever before.

SOURCE: DAF