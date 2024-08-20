DAF delivers first electric trucks from new generation

DAF Trucks is getting ready for the series production of its new range of fully electric trucks

DAF Trucks is getting ready for the series production of its new range of fully electric trucks. A number of vehicles have already been put into service by several leading transporters in the Netherlands. Enthusiastic feedback all round.

DAF was the first European truck manufacturer to introduce a fully electric truck to the market. Since then, DAF has been expanding its role as a partner in the energy transition. The number of vehicles with an electric powertrain continues to rise and there has been tremendous growth in the zero-emission range in particular. DAF dealers are now also offering a complete package of charging points and special training is being provided for the drivers of electric trucks. In 2023, DAF opened a brand new assembly plant in Eindhoven for the production of electric trucks.

‘International Truck of the Year’

The New Generation DAF Electric vehicles are based on the XD and XF models, both of which were crowned ‘International Truck of the Year’ and have set new standards in the areas of efficiency, safety and comfort. They are equipped with electric engines with a capacity of up to 350 kW/480 hp and come with a wide range of battery packs (2 to 5 packs) for zero-emission ranges of up to 500 kilometres. The electric DAF trucks use LFP batteries (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) with a high energy density that are very advantageous in terms of thermal safety, lifespan and the number of charging cycles.

Performance on the road

DAF is testing the New Generation XD and XF Electric extensively with the help of leading transporters who are putting the first vehicles out on the road. The reaction has been very enthusiastic. ‘We are covering almost 500 kilometres with our XD Electric on a single full charge,’ says Gerlof Oegema of Oegema Transport in Dedemsvaart. ‘With an additional charge we would be able to cover 1,000 kilometres a day, which creates interesting opportunities for long distances.’

‘We still have some challenges regarding the charging infrastructure at our premises but the XF Electric is meeting all our expectations,’ confirms Ewout van Wijk, CEO of E. van Wijk Logistics in Giessen. ‘The driver is also very impressed with the suppleness of the truck, the quiet and comfort in the cab and the ease with which the truck drives. When driving off there is immediately a lot of torque available.’

Cornelissen Transport in Nijmegen have taken delivery of a DAF XD and a DAF XF Electric, which they are using primarily to supply supermarkets. ‘The vehicles match perfectly with our ambition to switch to zero-emission transport,’ says Peter Leegstraten, manager Purchasing & Innovation. ‘And the vehicle concept behind these DAF trucks is perfect for urban areas. The large windscreen, the long belt lines, the additional window on the passenger side and the digital cameras ensure perfect direct vision and together with the electric powertrain they form the ideal combination for us.’

SOURCE: DAF