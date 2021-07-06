Dacia sells its 200,000th car in the UK

Just eight years after launching in the UK, Dacia celebrates selling its 200,000th car

Dacia is popping corks of affordable, but good quality bubbles, as it celebrates reaching 200,000 sales in the UK. This momentous milestone has been achieved just eight years since the brand launched to market. Year on year, Dacia has built a strong reputation of offering consumers essential, practical, and robust vehicles all for a shockingly affordable price.

In 2013, when Dacia launched in the UK, the range was made up of the second-generation Sandero and the first-generation Duster, bringing unprecedented and unrivalled value to UK consumers for the first time. These models were quickly followed by the Logan MCV. In such a short space of time, Dacia has gone from strength to strength, mirroring its success across Europe.

In the UK, private buyers are reaping the benefits of Dacia’s unbeatable value, with 89 per cent of the 200,000 sales made up by retail customers.

Of all the Dacia models available, it’s the rough and tough charm of the Sandero Stepway that has captured the imagination, making up around 60 per cent of all Sandero sales. The car balances SUV styling cues in a compact, spacious body with low running costs.

In fact, top-spec Laureate dCi 90 and TCe 90 specifications make up the top three Sandero models sold since 2013 alongside the regular Sandero in Ambiance SCe 75 form.

Duster and Logan MCV owners have favoured top-spec Laureate models too, with the trim being most popular to date. Powered by dCi powertrains over any other, these models offer unbeatable value proving Dacia customers really can have their cake and eat it.

Glacier White is the most popular colour choice across the range, while Metallic Pearl Black and Slate Grey colours join the top three favourites among customers.

The 200,000th Dacia is a Sandero Stepway Prestige TCe 100 Bi-Fuel, finished in an eye-catching Iron Blue. The vehicle has been purchased by Christopher Simpson, a first time Dacia owner, from Brayleys Dacia in Milton Keynes.

Not only is the Sandero Stepway the UK’s favourite Dacia, Christopher’s Prestige model is also the pinnacle of the current line-up. It has strong personality, with diamond-cut alloy wheels and the latest LED lighting technology. Inside, it features the new 8-inch Media Nav infotainment, automatic air conditioning, an electronic handbrake and additional safety systems including Blind Spot Warning. Christopher will benefit from the advanced Bi-Fuel powertrain with more than 800 miles between refills when using both fuel tanks.

Christopher Simpson, Dacia’s 200,000th customer, says: “I’ve been so excited to collect my new car, especially as it’s the latest model in the range, but to know it’s the 200,000th Dacia sold in the UK makes it even more special. It’s my first Dacia and the fact we could get everything we wanted at an affordable price – and new – was perfect. I can’t wait to get out on the road in it!”

Jack Bramston, Sales Manager at Brayleys Dacia says: “We’re delighted that Christopher is collecting his new Sandero Stepway from us, like any sale, but even more so as the 200,000th Dacia sold in the UK. We’ve been selling Dacias at Brayleys since 2014 and it’s been incredible to be on the brand’s journey of success in the UK. We wish Chris many happy miles in his new Sandero.”

Luke Broad, Head of Sales, Dacia UK, said: “We celebrated 100,000 Dacia sales four years after launching in the UK, and four years later we’ve sold another 100,000. We’ve been keeping up the momentum, all while continuing to provide UK customers with the most affordable cars on the market. We’re thrilled that our customers – both new and existing – trust Dacia in providing unrivalled value for money, practicality and low running costs.”

The registration of the 200,000th Dacia in the UK comes at an exciting time for Dacia, with the current award-winning range is the most advanced to date. The All-New Sandero and Stepway boast an entirely new high-quality interior, the latest connectivity and technological features and striking new design.

They sit in the range alongside the ever-popular Duster SUV, offering rugged utility and a practical interior all for less money than a regular supermini, solidifying its award-winning status as an accomplished and unrivalled all-rounder.

SOURCE: Dacia