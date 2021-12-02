Dacia: Changing the way we drive and get about – 8 out of 10 people in Europe want electric mobility

A study conducted last August on the environment and electric mobility in Europe found that people on the continent see climate change as a major concern

A study conducted last August on the environment and electric mobility in Europe found that people on the continent see climate change as a major concern. Indeed, 62% of them have changed their habits to combat climate change and pollution. To tackle this challenge facing the whole of society, everyone needs to play their part. High expectations are weighing upon various bodies, including governments, businesses and car manufacturers.

Society currently finds itself on the verge on a new era, driven by ever greater awareness of the environmental crisis and controlled use of resources. Dacia fully embraces this philosophy with its Spring, the new affordable all electric city car.

Outlook for electric mobility in Europe

To combat climate change, it is essential to develop modes of transport with lower carbon footprints. Electrification forms an essential component of this process, as the carbon footprint of an electric vehicle is half that of a conventional petrol or diesel vehicle. That is why 8 out of 10 people in Europe would like to see a more widespread uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles over the next decade.

And although the all-round best approach would be to combine people’s environmental aspirations with their desire to reduce the amount of money they spend on their cars, the transition to electric mobility remains slow.

People are prone to thinking they drive 2,000 km every day and so they’d constantly need to recharge their electric vehicle. In actual fact, only 10% of us drive such long distances just once a year, if that. People need to try living with an electric vehicle to see just how easy it is to recharge at home and experience the joy of starting each day with a full ‘tank’. Moreover, people tend to believe that an electric car costs more than a petrol or diesel car, which often isn’t true. They only see the purchase price, and overlook the total cost of ownership. Erik Schilb, EV expert

The main reasons stopping people in Europe from fully embracing electric mobility include the high purchase price of electric vehicles, concerns about range as well as how to recharge and the time it takes. Over half of people expect manufacturers to develop and market electric vehicles that are more financially affordable.

Electric models finally affordable

But, how can you design an affordable electric vehicle that meets the needs of drivers today and tomorrow? Dacia knows! The disruptive brand – which has shaken up the automotive industry with popular models such as the Logan, the Sandero, and the Duster – has set out to conquer the electric market with its new city car, the Dacia Spring.

Dacia has stayed true to its brand identity by making its electric model the most affordable on the European market. With a driving range of up to 305 km in a city environment (and 230 km in the WLTP combined cycle), the Dacia Spring is ideal for everyday mobility as well as longer journeys. Given that in Europe, people tend to drive their city cars on average 30 km a day, a fully charged battery will last a full week of daily use. As the Spring is so easy to drive and charge, people all throughout Europe were immediately seduced, clocking up nearly 40,000 orders in just 8 months!

Dacia Spring and drivers share the same philosophy for life

Although Dacia drivers have already bought into the brand philosophy, the success of the Spring goes much further as 8 out of 10 Spring drivers have chosen to invest in a Dacia for the first time. Spring owners universally appreciate the affordable model, citing how pleasant it is to drive, the design and the price.

I’ve been driving an electric car for 9 years as I think it’s the right thing to do for the environment. When I saw the Dacia Spring in the dealership, I fell in love with the price and design, it was perfect! Before putting in my order, I was able to take it for a test drive, after which I knew it was the right car for me. I was one of the first people to buy a Spring and I am really satisfied with it, I go everywhere in my Spring! Olivier, aged 56 (France)

I was delighted when I found out Dacia was bringing out an electric car, I just thought ‘wow!’ Affordable and the high quality we’ve come to expect from Dacia. The car has a very attractive design, it’s compact yet spacious, and boasts a very good-sized boot! Emil, aged 38 (Romania)

When I heard Dacia was bringing out its first all electric vehicle, I said to myself now was the time to make the switch. It was the best time to do it Marina, aged 36 (Italy)

I work in the centre of Seville and I drive my Dacia Spring every day to get around. I chose the Spring because it was affordable and it fits with my values as my family and I strongly believe in the importance of sustainable, electric mobility. Ana María, aged 47 (Spain)

SOURCE: Dacia