Dacia advances its industrial plan and goes on the offensive in the C-segment

Dacia is set to advance its industrial plan to strengthen its growing presence in the C-segment and support the rollout of its ambitious product plan.

During the presentation of the Renaulution strategic plan in January 2021, Dacia unveiled the Bigster Concept, opening new horizons, particularly in the C-segment. The concept is a 4.6m long, rugged and roomy vehicle that offers everything required of an SUV in its segment. A brand-new vehicle based on this concept is set to launch in 2025 and will remain true to Dacia’s famed DNA.

It will join Dacia’s first C-segment model, the Jogger, which was unveiled at IAA Mobility in Munich in September 2021. The Jogger has reinvented the family car, offering adventurous design, award-winning value, practicality and versatility. Available in the UK as a seven-seater, it perfectly embodies the position and spirit of Dacia and is the most accessible family car on the market.

Central to Dacia’s industrial strategy is the competitive and extremely flexible CMF-B platform. It gives Dacia impressive agility, helping accelerate the brand’s ambitious business plan to support the rollout of future product and launch its offensive in the C-segment.

By utilising the platform, industrial sites in Romania and Morocco have capacity to produce saloon, hatchback and SUV vehicles in the B and C-segments, with the choice of two and four-wheel drive and lengths between 4.1m and 4.6m. It also enables the choice of combustion, alternative and hybrid engines, guaranteeing compliance with changing regulations.

To further advance the industrial plan, changes will see new models allocated to the Mioveni and Tanger plants.

The Mioveni plant in Romania was inaugurated in 1968 and is Dacia’s historic production facility. It has now become a benchmark industrial complex with a bodywork-assembly unit, a mechanical and chassis unit, a foundry and a distribution centre for parts. Four of Dacia’s models are currently produced in Mioveni, namely the Duster, the Sandero Stepway, the Jogger and the Logan.

From 2024, the new generation of Duster will be produced there using the CMF-B platform. From 2025, a new Dacia vehicle will also join the production line – the brand-new C-segment SUV based on the Bigster Concept.

To share the load between the Dacia plants and support the brand’s offensive in the C-segment, the Jogger range, including the recently launched Jogger HYBRID 140, will also be produced at the plant in Tanger, Morocco, from the second quarter of 2024.

After beginning operations in 2012, the industrial facility in Tanger is revolutionising the Moroccan automotive industry, with zero carbon emissions and zero industrial wastewater. The Tanger plant also builds cars with the CMF-B platform, mostly producing the Dacia Sandero, the most popular car with private customers in Europe since 2017.

Denis Le Vot, Dacia CEO said: “Two years after the presentation of the Renaulution strategic plan, Dacia has successfully completed its phase of radical transformation by renewing its entire range, rolling out a new brand identity and reinforcing its electrified models. We are now focusing on going on the offensive in the C-segment and are therefore developing our business plan while remaining true to our values: providing the essentials to our customers and offering the very best value for money.”

Christophe Dridi, Dacia’s Vice President of Industry added: “All the industrial teams are ready to support Dacia as it goes on the offensive in the C-segment. Their expertise and day-to-day commitment, as well as the flexibility and efficiency of our industrial system, enable us to support the brand and meet our customers’ expectations.”

SOURCE: Dacia