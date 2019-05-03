Cutaway model “Egon” offers insights into vehicle technology at IdeenExpo

In Hanover today, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles unveiled details of the multifaceted program in store for visitors at IdeenExpo in Hanover from June 15 to 23. eGon, the cutaway model of an e-Golf, is one of Volkswagen’s highlight projects to be showcased at Germany’s largest youth event for science and technology.

eGon is the brainchild of vocational trainees and makes vehicle technology accessible to everyone. The cutaway exposes the entire electronics complete with all the wiring, giving visitors an insight into the complex technology behind the e-Golf.

QR codes can be scanned via an iPad to access information on the individual components. And anyone interested in finding out more about technical training at Volkswagen can chat with the vocational trainees.

The trainees themselves are thrilled with the cutaway model. Justin Pausch, who is training as an automotive mechatronics technician, said: “This is the first time I’ve been involved in this kind of project and I’ve learnt so much. The eGon model is very complex and required lots of different skills. Our team was made up of eight vocational trainees from different trades. We’re really looking forward to IdeenExpo and presenting our project to visitors at the event.”

Christoph Görtz, Head of Vocational Training at Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, was also pleased with the positives from the work on eGon: “Projects like this encourage motivation among the vocational trainees and are great fun at the same time. They not only transfer training content, they also encourage trainees to take a high level of responsibility, to show initiative and to create something tangible of their own that they can be truly proud of.”

eGon is mobile and fully functional, apart from a few minor exceptions. The model will not just be on show at the Volkswagen stand, it will also be presented on the big Stage Six in the MobilityArena, and make a live appearance during the stage program at IdeenExpo.

