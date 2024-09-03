Cupra unveils the Terramar, the new hero for a new era, at the 37th edition of the America’s Cup

The CUPRA Terramar embraces the brand’s new design language, with a bold and confident look. The new sporty SUV features the iconic three triangle signature, with CUPRA Matrix LED Ultra, with High-Definition Technology.

The front exterior design is extenuated as the grille gives way to the performance-oriented functional lower mouth, suggestive of sports cars. The sporty proportions skip from the front of the SUV to the side, with sweeping lines that shift from the front across the side to heighten the SUV’s sense of performance.

As the eye moves to the CUPRA Terramar’s rear design, its wide proportions give the SUV a strong presence, with the integrated and illuminated CUPRA logo positioned centrally between the rear lights along with the Terramar name illuminated. The rear diffuser contrasts with the other elements of the design helping to lighten its proportions, giving it a defiant character.

The CUPRA Terramar will be available in nine exterior colours, including two matt options –Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Grey Matt, as well as the Dark Void, inspired by the plasma colour of the CUPRA DarkRebel Showcar.

The interior reinterprets sportiness with a driver-oriented cockpit enhanced by the design of the centre console. It also embraces sustainability with bucket seats wrapped in its central areas either with textile created from 100% upcycled SEAQUAL® YARN, Dinamica with at least 73% recycled textile or leather that uses a plant-based tanning process.

Digitalisation is at the centre of the driver’s focus with a newly designed HMI implemented in the digital cockpit, as well as in the 12.9” infotainment system with a retro-illuminated slider. In addition, CUPRA continues its collaboration with the audio experts of Sennheiser mobility, integrating a high-fidelity 12-speaker sound system.

The CUPRA Terramar brings together the possibilities of combustion and electrification with five different powertrains across three technologies: TSI (petrol), eTSI (mild hybrid) and the new generation of plug-in hybrid (e-HYBRID) engines, delivering from 150PS to 272PS. Driving dynamics is enhanced thanks to the standard sport suspension and progressive steering, as well as the new adaptative chassis control and Akebono brakes.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, the CUPRA Terramar will be produced in Audi’s Györ plant in Hungary. Deliveries will start during the last quarter of this year.

