Continental strengthens software expertise with new development center in China

The technologies developed in China by Continental are embedded in innovative driver assistance systems, for example. They also control high-performance computers and customer-friendly vehicle architectures, and enable end-to-end connectivity of vehicle systems.

“In China, speed is paramount. With our local development center for software and systems, we are driving future mobility in the country. It will allow us to act even more flexibly and shorten our route to customers, with whom we will bring automotive trends to Chinese roads even faster. In this way, we will help them to stay ahead of their competitors with our pioneering, innovative technologies,” said Enno Tang, president and CEO of Continental China.