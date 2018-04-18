Comment on FCA’s March Sales in Europe

In March, FCA sales in Europe totaled 120,600 vehicles and market share was 6.6%. Sales were particularly strong for Jeep (+42.3% in March and 52.6% year‐to‐date) and Alfa Romeo (+8.6% and 15.6%, respectively). Sales of the Fiat 500 were up 5.9% in March to over 27,700 vehicles, with the Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda accounting for a combined share of the European A segment of nearly 29.0%. For the Fiat 500X, sales were 3.9% higher for the year‐to‐date, while the Fiat 500L posted a segment share of nearly 20.0%. Significant results also for the Jeep Compass and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted March sales in Europe (EU28 + EFTA) of more than 120,600 vehicles, with market share at 6.6%.

For the three months year‐to‐date, Group sales totaled more than 290,000 vehicles and market share was 6.8%.

For the major markets, Group sales were up 2.8% in Germany (‐3.4% for the industry), 10.7% in France (+2.2% for the industry) and 24.2% in Spain (+1.9% for the industry).

Fiat brand posted European sales of nearly 87,800 vehicles in March and market share was 4.8%. Year‐to‐date, brand sales totaled nearly 208,000 vehicles with market share at 4.9%. In March, the brand outperformed the industry average in Germany, with sales up 1.7%, as well as in France (+9.5%) and Spain (+21.2%).

The brand confirmed its leadership in the A segment once again in March with sales totaling 27,700 vehicles for the Fiat 500 (+5.9%) and more than 18,000 for the Fiat Panda. The two models were the best‐selling vehicles in their segment with a combined share of nearly 29.0%. The Fiat 500X was among the leaders in its segment, with sales up 3.9% for the year‐to‐date, while the 500L had a segment share of nearly 20.0% with more than 17,000 vehicles sold for the year‐to‐date. For the Fiat 124 Spider, March sales were up 5.6% over the prior year.

Lancia/Chrysler sales totaled nearly 5,300 vehicles for the month (0.3% share) and 13,700 for the year‐to‐date (0.3% share).

The Lancia Ypsilon continued as one of the best‐selling vehicles in Italy, the only market where the brand is sold, ranking sixth overall and among the leaders in the B segment.

Alfa Romeo brand sales in Europe were up 8.6% in March to 10,000 vehicles. Market share was stable at 0.5%.

Year‐to‐date, sales were up 15.6% to more than 24,800 vehicles with market share at 0.6% (+10 bps).

By major market, March sales were particularly positive in Italy (+17.0%, market share up 50 bps to 2.5%), Germany (+13.4%) and France (+4.8%).

These results were driven by the Stelvio and Giulia. Sales of the Stelvio totaled more than 8,100 vehicles for the year‐to‐date and it was leader in its segment in Italy once again in March with a 20.1% share. The Giulia continued as one of the most popular D segment vehicles in Europe overall and in Italy it posted a 14.5% segment share.

Jeep brand sales in Europe were up 42.3% in March to more than 16,600 vehicles, with share up 30 basis points to 0.9%. Year‐to‐date, brand sales totaled more than 41,400 vehicles, an increase of 52.6% year‐over‐year. Market share was up 40 basis points to 1.0%. These results were driven by the new Jeep Compass, which is rapidly climbing the rankings with nearly 18,500 vehicles sold year‐to‐date, while the Renegade continued as one of the top ten in its segment in Europe and second only to the Fiat 500X in Italy, with a 13.9% share. For Maserati, the Group’s luxury brand, European sales totaled 933 vehicles in March and 2,335 for the year‐to‐date.

