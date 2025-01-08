Cognizant collaborates with Siemens on solution accelerator for software-defined vehicles

Cognizant's solution accelerator, powered by Siemens' PAVE360, aims to meet increasing customer demands by speeding up the development cycle for SDVs

Cognizant announced today a new collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software to integrate Siemens’ PAVE360™ into its software-defined vehicle (SDV) solution accelerator. This enhanced accelerator, featuring Siemens’ Simcenter™ Prescan for sensor modeling and scenario-based testing, aims to meet rising customer demands by accelerating the SDV development cycle. It is designed to enable continuous and simulated verification and validation, streamline the development process and reduce the time required to deliver features while managing the increasing software complexity from diverse platforms and components.

As the automotive landscape evolves, clients face significant pressures to innovate amidst increasing customization and hyper-personalization demands. The shift toward continuous verification and validation throughout the vehicle development lifecycle necessitates partnerships that can provide robust, agile solutions.

“We are already in an era where software is the differentiating factor in the automotive industry,” said Sidhant Rastogi, President, of Zinnov. “From OEMs and tier 1 suppliers to new-age carmakers, tech service providers and platform providers, an ecosystem-driven approach is becoming central to building the capabilities required for SDVs. By enabling a shift-left approach that addresses safety and security requirements, the Cognizant-Siemens collaboration intends to accelerate product development cycles, a critical advantage for automakers in today’s competitive landscape.”

The automotive industry faces high demand to accelerate product development and testing with limited resources, manage competitive pressures and handle the complexity of over 100 million lines of code. The Cognizant solution accelerator aims to address these challenges by enabling continuous and simulated verification and validation across vehicle development.

“Cognizant’s expertise in scalable, hardware-agnostic software development aligns perfectly with our goals to innovate and meet the increasing demands for customization and hyper-personalization in the automotive industry,” said David Fritz, Vice President, Hybrid and Virtual Systems, of Siemens. “This collaboration with Cognizant allows us to respond to customers’ growing demands effectively, leveraging our combined expertise to accelerate product development and testing processes.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Siemens to drive the future of mobility through our advanced solution accelerators,” said Aditya Pathak, Vice President and Americas Head of Auto, Transportation and Logistics, of Cognizant. “Our expertise in developing scalable, hardware-agnostic software solutions for SDVs will help us toward our goal of delivering exceptional vehicle experiences, features and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry and our clients.”

Amol Gulve, SDV offering leader at Cognizant, will showcase the collaboration at CES 2025, January 7-10, 2025 (booth No. 7430).

SOURCE: Cognizant