CNH Industrial presents ‘transform 2 win’ strategy for stakeholder value creation at New York investor day

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), today will announce its new five-year 2020 – 2024 business plan ‘Transform 2 Win’ at its Capital Markets Day event in New York, U.S.A., presenting a detailed strategy to transform the Company’s structure and performance to empower its five operating segments achieve their full potential.

Highlights of the five-year plan include:

Net sales projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5%

Significant growth planned in annual product development investment for all segments, totaling $13 billion over the course of the plan to 2024

Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities to reach 8% by 2022 and 10% by 2024, with adjusted EBIT more than doubling from current levels

ROIC of Industrial Activities is projected to achieve 20% (a 600bps increase from 2018) and adjusted diluted EPS to grow from $0.86 (mid-point of 2019 guidance) to $2.00 by 2024

Separation of ‘On-Highway’ (commercial vehicles and powertrain segments) and ‘Off-Highway’ assets (agriculture, construction and specialty segments) will result in the creation of two listed entities, each a world leader in its business

The plan is based on robust and specific segment and functional strategies to be implemented through a combination of value enhancing strategic initiatives including sales growth opportunities, performance and business simplification initiatives, asset optimization efficiencies, and talent engagement and development programs.

Under the ‘Transform 2 Win’ strategy, CNH Industrial will reduce operating costs and increase the efficiency of its asset base through targeted restructuring actions and other charges condensed into an efficiency program and certain other initiatives including the 80/20 simplification process, initiated in Q4 2018. Full implementation is expected by the end of 2022. Pre-tax charges associated with this efficiency program in the remainder of 2019 and through 2022 are expected to be between $450 and $500 million, of which $250 million is expected to be in cash.

The ‘Transform 2 Win’ plan will see the Company separate its ‘On-Highway’ and ‘OffHighway’ businesses, a decision that follows the completion of a deep portfolio review process, taking into account, among other things, strategic, investor, and synergy considerations. This review highlighted that the ‘On-Highway’ and ‘Off-Highway’ businesses have diverging regulatory and customer requirements and are impacted differently by the accelerating industry megatrends of digitalization, automation, low-/zero-emission propulsion and servitization.

