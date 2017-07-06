CNH Industrial plant in Curitiba, Brazil achieves Silver Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that its Curitiba, Brazil plant has been certified Silver Level in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. One of the most complex manufacturing sites in the Latin American region, Curitiba produces agricultural equipment including tractors, combine harvesters and draper headers for both of the Company’s global agricultural brands, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture.

First inaugurated in 1975, Curitiba employs a workforce of some 2,100. It is the third CNH Industrial site in Brazil to achieve Silver, joining the engine manufacturing facility in Sete Lagoas and the construction equipment manufacturing facility in Belo Horizonte. With almost two million inhabitants, Curitiba is the largest city in Brazil’s southern region and is the capital of one of the country’s most active states in the agricultural sector.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry’s highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

This integrated model for managing all elements of an organization focuses on improving the efficiency of a company’s technical and organizational components while maximizing market competitiveness. The widespread use of WCM principles at CNH Industrial plants allows the entire company to share a common culture based on efficient processes and a language universally recognized across all plants and countries in which CNH Industrial operates.

In addition to WCM, Curitiba holds the following certifications: ISO 9.001 (Quality Management), ISO 14.001 (Environmental Management), OHSAS 18.001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management) and ISO 50.001 (Energy Efficiency).

