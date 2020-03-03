CNH Industrial fully supportive of Nikola Corporation NASDAQ listing

Today’s announcement of Nikola Corporation’s intended listing on the NASDAQ Exchange, New York, U.S.A. later this year, through its merger with VectoIQ, is fully supported by CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI).

“This is exciting news and another key milestone for our joint project to deliver zero emission Heavy-Duty Trucks and hydrogen infrastructure through a unique business model. Nikola’s NASDAQ listing gives further impetus to the ambitious targets we have set ourselves, to be at the forefront of scalable clean technology investments transforming our businesses and environment alike,” said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial entered into a strategic and exclusive Heavy-Duty Truck partnership with Nikola in September 2019 as the lead Series D investor, with a $250 million stake. IVECO and FPT Industrial, the commercial vehicle and powertrain brands of CNH Industrial, recently announced they will manufacture, through their European Joint Venture with Nikola Motor Company, the Nikola TRE, battery electric (BEV) Heavy-Duty Truck, at IVECO’s Ulm, Germany manufacturing site. Start of production is anticipated within the first half of 2021.

“Nikola’s unswerving ambition to comprehensively transform our industry and its environmental footprint represents a great non-cyclical growth path for the business. Listing at NASDAQ, in order to raise funds in today´s market environment, is clear recognition and support of the project’s strategic direction,” said Gerrit Marx, President Commercial and Speciality Vehicles, CNH Industrial.

SOURCE: CNH Industrial