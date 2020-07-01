Closing of the sale of LISI AUTOMOTIVE Mohr & Friedrich GmbH

LISI AUTOMOTIVE is pleased to confirm the closing of the sale of its subsidiary Mohr & Friedrich GmbH situated in Vöhrenbach, Germany to ZerobaseInvest Holding GmbH on the 30th of June 2020

Mohr & Friedrich, which achieved sales of € 14.8 million in 2019, is specialized in hot forging and produces nuts and spacers – in particular for the truck & trailer market. For LISI AUTOMOTIVE this transaction represents a further milestone in its repositioning strategy towards innovative and higher valued added fastening solutions and components. For Mohr & Friedrich a new phase begins with a stronger focus on developing business uniquely suited to its advanced hot forging and machining capabilities as an agile Mittelstand German-owned enterprise.

LISI AUTOMOTIVE will continue to purchase hot-forged parts for its French Automotive customers from Mohr & Friedrich and wishes the company all success in developing its business around its distinctive strengths.

SOURCE: LISI AUTOMOTIVE

