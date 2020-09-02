Citroën ë-SpaceTourer: opening of orders up to 9 people in ë-comfort mode

01 – THE Ë-SPACETOURER RANGE: THE QUALITIES OF SPACETOURER IN 100% ELECTRIC MODE

The new Citroën ë-SpaceTourer – 100% ëlectric offers all the advantages of the internal combustion version in terms of character, modernity, dimensions, spaciousness and equipment. With the electric model, motorists have access to all restricted zones and can drive for longer between charges thanks to the choice of range. It provides greater comfort in particular through its driving pleasure and acoustics.

NEW Ë-SPACETOURER: A BESPOKE RANGE FOR FAMILIES AND PROFESSIONALS

Two versions adapted specifically for private individuals

ë-SpaceTourer Feel, available in 3 lengths, and ë-SpaceTourer Shine, available in M and XL versions, are available with 8, 7 or 5 seats (5-seater as an option). These versions mainly target large or blended families and all those who like to travel in the company of their friends. The interiors are endlessly modular, with rail-sliding seats offering optimal boot volume and more leg room where required. The reclining seats fold down flat (front passenger seat and the seats in rows 2 and 3), which simplifies the transport of bulky objects for leisure activities or for the home.

– The Feel version is equipped in particular with two sliding side doors, the Look Pack (body-coloured bumper and side strips), the Visibility Pack, door handles and door mirror housings, dark-tinted side windows in rows 2 and 3, an opening rear window with a defroster and wipers, etc.

ë-specificities: Mode 2 charging cable, single-phase 7.4 kW on-board charger, electric parking brake, Pentagon 17″ steel rims with trim, protective engine plate.

– The Shine version includes all the equipment of the Feel version and adds the hands-free function for the sliding doors, 9 speakers with an amplifier and subwoofer, electrically-adjusting, heating and massaging driver and front passenger seats, a glass roof in two parts with two separate sun blinds, a leather multi-function steering wheel, etc.

ë-specificity: Curve 17″ black diamond-cut alloy rims.

Two versions adapted specifically for professionals

SpaceTourer Business, available in 3 lengths and with 5 to 9 seats. This prestigiously styled version is intended primarily for passenger-transport professionals, including hotel-shuttle and taxi drivers. Customers can personalise the number of seats and the equipment to create a practically bespoke vehicle.

SpaceTourer Business Lounge, available in 2 lengths, M and XL, and with 6 or 7 seats (7 seats as an option). Depending on its use, it can become a true “living room or office on wheels” with individual leather seats positioned with their backs to the road (in row 2), a sliding and retractable table, and dark-tinted rear windows for extra privacy. It lends itself naturally to professional use, as a chauffeur-driven vehicle or transport for VIPs.

Both versions come with a Mode 2 charging cable, a single-phase 7.4 kW on-board charger, an electric parking brake and a protective engine plate.

Compact dimensions:

– 3 lengths: XS (4.60 m – 50 kWh), unique in the segment and practical for parking in the city,

M (4.95 m – 50 kWh or 75 kWh) and XL (5.30 m – 50 kWh or 75 kWh)

– The 1.90 m height, standard on most versions of ë-Jumpy, ensures access to all car parks.

The best of ë-SpaceTourer:

– Modular design, for multiple configurations and the transport of up to 9 people,

– Spaciousness in rows 2 and 3,

– Easier cabin access with 2 sliding side doors,

– Large boot volumes (up to 2,932 litres for the XL version with 5 seats),

– Numerous storage spaces up to 74 litres.

ALL-ELECTRIC ENERGY FOR GREATER COMFORT AND PEACE OF MIND

Choice of 2 operating ranges,

– 230 km on the WLTP cycle (available in XS, M, XL body styles) fitted with a 50 kWh battery.

– 330 km on the WLTP cycle (available in M and XL body styles) fitted with a 75 kWh battery.

The traction battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km for 70% of the charging capacity (with battery capacity certification at each service).

3 recharging solutions and possibility of deferred charging,

– Home charging (for charging at home, at a place of work or in a car park)

– Private or public rapid-charging with a Wallbox rapid-charging unit

– Super-fast charging on public charging station

Up to 100 kW – Charges a 50 kWh battery to 80% in 30 minutes and a 75 kWh battery in 45 minutes.

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is available with two on-board charger solutions, 7.4 kW or 11 kW.

ë-comfort:

– No vibration or noise,

– Pre-heating,

– Driveability due to smooth driving in electric mode,

– Freedom of access to restricted zones subject to CO 2 emissions limits,

– Reduced operating cost.

Drive

The engine harvests energy under braking or during deceleration of the vehicle.

Power of 100 kW (136 hp) / 260 Nm

Maximum speed of 130 km/h in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power),

in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power), 3-mode selector

o Normal – 80 kW/210 Nm: ensures the best compromise between operating range and dynamic performance,

o Eco – 60 kW / 190 Nm: optimises energy consumption by reducing the output of the heating and air-conditioning without shutting them off completely and by limiting motor torque and power,

o Power – 100 kW/260 Nm: provides enhanced driveability and vehicle performance when carrying a maximum load.

02 – DRIVING AIDS AND CONNECTED SERVICES

DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

ë-SpaceTourer brings professionals 15 useful driver assistance systems for safe and stress-free driving.

NEW in the segment – Hands-free sliding side doors,

Keyless entry and starting,

Active Safety Brake,

NEW in the segment – Colour head-up display ,

, Hill start assist,

Driver attention alert,

Lane departure warning system,

Collision risk alert,

Reversing camera with Top Rear Vision ,

, Coffee Break Alert,

Intelligent headlamp beam control,

Grip Control,

Speed limit sign recognition and recommendations,

Adaptive cruise control,

Blind spot monitoring system.

CONNECTED SERVICES

ë-SpaceTourer is available with 3 connected packages for the safety and comfort of all. This package of services is part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, with the aim of making access to connected services quick and intuitive for the customer, while meeting 3 key requirements: optimal safety, easy navigation and an amplified connected experience.

CONNECT ASSIST

For the safety of the driver and passengers, New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer comes with Assistance & SOS.

Automatic call or manual pressing of the “Assistance” button: if necessary, this service allows a driver to be put in contact with a dedicated call centre.

Connect Assist can be used to obtain access to vehicle data such as state of charge, range, delayed charging, thermal pre-conditioning, parking location, mileage, next service. Connection and viewing of information is possible via the My Citroën app.

CONNECT NAV

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer’s 7″ touchscreen integrates all features intuitively. The Connect Nav touchscreen can also be controlled by voice recognition and can be used to interact with the navigation, telephone and radio functions.

It is linked with connected services. TomTom Traffic gives real-time traffic information to identify the best route. The locations and prices of service stations and car parks, weather information and a local points-of-interest search are also available.

In addition, users will appreciate the free 3-year subscription to visual and sound reporting of danger areas (according to current legislation in the countries).

Pre-setting the in-car temperature is also possible via Connect Nav.

CONNECT PLAY

Mirror Screen technology, compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, allows the driver to connect a smartphone and project its screen onto that of the vehicle. This gives the driver access to multimedia content and allows them to directly and easily control their smartphone and its compatible apps from the vehicle’s touch screen.

DEDICATED APPS

Once they have registered, My Citroën allows the customer to manage the battery charge (consultation of the state of charge, operating range, remaining charge time, delayed charging, access to the Free2Move Services app specific to electric vehicles (location of charging stations, distance travelled, maintenance alerts, making after-sales appointments, thermal pre-setting the in-car temperature, etc.).

Free2Move Services to facilitate charging and parking (in France) offers Charge My Car solutions:

– Access to 160,000 terminals, the largest European network of public charging stations,

– Location of available terminals compatible with ë-SpaceTourer,

– Best recharging route planning, depending on available range of the vehicle, outside temperature, topography, driving style (recharging stops, total recharging time, socket type, means of access to station etc.),

– Single payment card supplied or direct payment through the application.

SOURCE: Citroën