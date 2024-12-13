Circular Economy in action: Stellantis SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub in Italy marks first year of progress

Stellantis celebrates the first year of activity of the leading SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub based in Mirafiori, Turin

Stellantis celebrates the first year of activity of the leading SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub based in Mirafiori, Turin.

Circular Economy plays a key role in Stellantis’ target of becoming a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, combining sustainability with economic development.

Created with the primary goal of extending the lifespan of parts and vehicles by applying the 4R strategy at industrial level – Reman (remanufacturing), Repair, Reuse, and Recycle – in just 12 months of activity, the leading Circular Economy Hub has achieved significant milestones:

10,000 engines, 10,000 gearboxes and 1,000 electric vehicle batteries, all remanufactured according to Stellantis OEM specifications, ensuring the same performance and warranty as original MOPAR aftersales parts

5,000 vehicles reconditioned

1.8 million components processed in the sorting center for remanufacturing activities within the Hub or at other suppliers or destined for the Stellantis recycling network.

The remanufactured parts flow into the SUSTAINera range, which is the sustainable alternative within the Stellantis full Aftersales offer aiming to provide customers – motorists, maintenance and repair professionals – with affordable products and services, without compromising quality and while preserving the environment reducing waste and the use of new planet’s resources.

Reconditioned vehicles, answering to high quality standards, flow into SPOTiCar used vehicles offer.

In parallel, the vehicles dismantling activity (end-of life and R&D vehicles) supplies the Reuse spare parts channel: the recovered parts still in excellent condition are sold by the Stellantis’ partner B-Parts through its on-line platform (www.b-parts.com), leader in selling original multibrand used parts both to individual customers and repairers through the Stellantis AfterSales network. If not reusable, the parts are sent to the external recycling network to recover materials.

The business generated by all these activities is sustainable as it contributes to the reduction of the environmental impact, is profitable, and directly contributes to the target to achieve more than €2 billion Circular Economy revenues by 2030, as part of Dare Forward 2030.

The state-of-the-art Circular Economy Hub occupies a total area of 73,000 sq. meters, of which 55,000 sq. meters have been recovered from a partially unused facility. It currently employs nearly 500 upskilled employees, which, one year early, is already very close to the original target to achieve 550 by 2025.

Its model generates efficiencies and synergies among the activities and vertical integration of materials and processes, showcasing a tangible example of the Stellantis’ commitment in sustainability and charting a new chapter for Mirafiori.

