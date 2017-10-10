Chrysler brand launches California-specific multimedia marketing campaign for Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivan

Brand makes case for the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivan as the “Official Family Vehicle for California,” campaign lobbying efforts are made by the California state animal (the grizzly bear), bird (valley quail), reptile (desert tortoise) and rock (serpentine)

The Chrysler brand is launching a multimedia marketing campaign in the state of California for the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid – the only hybrid minivan available on the market. In the campaign, which uniquely speaks to the California market’s lifestyle and culture, the state symbols of the grizzly bear, valley quail, desert tortoise and (serpentine) rock act as lobbyists to recommend the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivan as the “Official Family Vehicle for California.” The 360-degree marketing campaign now launching across California includes broadcast, print, radio, digital, social and out-of-home, including billboards (Los Angeles and San Francisco). The broadcast and digital videos can be viewed here.

“Forty percent of all hybrids are sold in the state of California — it’s also the biggest minivan market in the country — so it makes perfect sense that we say the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ‘Official Family Vehicle for California,’” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “With 84 miles MPGe in electric-only mode, 33 miles of all-electric range and seating for seven, the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivan is hands-down the most fuel-efficient family vehicle. Aligning the minivan with other easily identifiable California state symbols in a fun, engaging way is rooted in the vehicle’s fuel efficiency, functionality, technology and its recognition as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.”

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivan is the only electric hybrid minivan and number one in J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Initial Quality Study. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivan qualifies for up to a $7,500 federal tax credit, in addition to state (and local) and employer incentives.

The Chrysler brand also recently announced a first-of-its-kind family rideshare partnership with California-based Kango. Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivans will outfit Kango drivers with branded vehicles featuring state-of-the-art plug-in safety and technology features.

The Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) recently named the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid the Northwest Family Green Vehicle of the Year at its annual Drive Revolution green car competition.

