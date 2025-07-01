Cenntro announces launch of its new Avantier model

EU M1 type approval allows Avantier Commuter to be marketed and sold in all European Union countries and other countries that have adopted EU vehicle type approvals

Cenntro Inc. (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a pioneering electric commercial vehicle company with advanced, market-validated, and purpose-built vehicles, today announced the launch of the “Avantier Commuter,” an all-electric vehicle from its 2025 Avantier Model Series.

The Avantier Model Series includes the Avantier C, Avantier EX, and Avantier Commuter models, all designed for urban and neighborhood mobility. These vehicles feature compact, lightweight designs tailored for city use and are approved under the European Union’s L7e and M1 type classifications.

The Avantier Commuter is a four-seat, five-door passenger vehicle with 50kw power and an estimated range of up to 320 kilometers on a single charge. The Avantier Commuter features a compact and lightweight design that is intended for young urban generations. Having received European Union M1 type approval, this vehicle model can be marketed and sold in all European Union countries and other countries that have adopted EU vehicle type approvals.

Cenntro has received positive market reception since the Avantier Commuter’s introduction to the market earlier this year, having sold and delivered 66 vehicles since its introduction.

“The Avantier Series represents an exciting addition to our product portfolio, designed with the needs of urban drivers in mind,” said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “We are encouraged by the reception these vehicles have received thus far in the key markets we serve.”

SOURCE: Cenntro