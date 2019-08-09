China and new Evoque drive year-on-year retail sales growth for Jaguar Land Rover in July

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in July 2019 were 37,945 vehicles, up

5.0% compared to July 2018.

The increase was led by recovery in the China market where retail sales grew 40.3% year on year as the company’s local turnaround plan began to take effect. Retail sales growth was also strong in the mUK (8.8%) and up in North America (2.1%), broadly flat in Europe (0.3%) and down 20.1% in Overseas markets.

By model, sales growth was led by the all-new Range Rover Evoque which grew an encouraging 64.1%, with retail sales in China to start in August, and Range Rover Sport up 12.4%. Discovery Sport sales were 12.7% down reflecting the run out of the old model while the new refreshed model is still just ramping up.

Jaguar retail sales in July 2019 were 11,386 vehicles, up 3.6% year-on-year and Land Rover retailed 26,559 vehicles, up 5.6% compared to July 2019.

Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said: “July saw good retail sales growth in the UK, where we continued to outperform the overall industry trend, and the US, with the highest July sales on record for Jaguar Land Rover. Results in China were significantly better than the previous year, thanks to our proactive work with the retailer network. Whilst the market is still unstable, we look forward to building long-term sales momentum in this important region. July marked the official launch of the new Range Rover Evoque in China, to very positive customer and media reviews.

“A year on from its first deliveries, the treble World Car award-winning electric I-PACE continues to drive sales for Jaguar, ticking all the boxes for today’s discerning car enthusiast. “Demand for Land Rover is also encouraging. We are delighted by the customer reaction to the new Range Rover Evoque, a truly refined Range Rover in a compact SUV package. As sales of the Evoque grow from strength to strength, we expect to build on this performance when the very comprehensively refreshed Discovery Sport starts to make an impact.

The combination of unparalleled versatility and even more premium features will make the renewed Discovery Sport the SUV of choice for many families.”

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for Fiscal 2019/20 year to date (April to July 2019) were 166,560, down 8.3% compared to the same period last year.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover