Chicago Auto Show debuts all-new Sequoia, features Tundra Capstone, bZ4X and the latest Toyota lineup

Toyota Track offers drivers behind-the-wheel experience with 2022 Tundra

Toyota will display an array of new vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show taking place Feb. 12 – 21 at McCormick Place, including the all-new 2023 Sequoia, 2022 Tundra Capstone and the all-electric 2023 bZ4X. This year, guests will get a closer look at 59 vehicles in a 44,980 square-foot display, featuring new and upgraded vehicle features.

For the first time in Chicago, guests can get behind the wheel of the 2022 Tundra on the Toyota Track adjacent to the Toyota display in the South Exhibit Hall. Drives will be available daily between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. (closing at 8 p.m. Feb. 21) during the show. Guests will ride with a professional driver and will experience multiple surfaces to showcase the off-road upgrades and capabilities found on the new Tundra. Toyota Drive Center requires a valid driver’s license and guests must wear a mask.

Available in summer 2022, the all-new 2023 Sequoia is ready to make its mark and elevate the full-size segment with luxurious comfort, impressive technology and breath-taking performance from an efficient new hybrid powertrain. Toyota’s largest SUV will feature a powerful twin-turbo V6 hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain. First unveiled on Tundra, this exceptional hybrid produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque.

The three-row SUV is rooted in a modern body-on-frame chassis with a fully boxed frame, providing excellent handling, supreme comfort and impressive capability. Sequoia features an independent front suspension and adopts a new rack-mounted electronic power steering system for improved steering feel. A modern multi-link rear suspension is employed out back to offer a smooth ride and create opportunity to add the available Load-Leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) for those looking to tow regularly. Sequoia offers up to an impressive 9,000-pound maximum towing capacity, a nearly 22% increase over the prior generation.

It will be available in five grades that include SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and the new-to-Sequoia Capstone grade. Sequoia’s new multimedia system will include a large 8-inch or available 14-inch touchscreen that controls the all-new Toyota Audio Multimedia system with sight, touch and voice activation.

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is rooted in quality, durability and reliability. Designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., there’s no question this is the toughest, most capable, most advanced Tundra to date. Now in its third generation, Tundra has improved upon its predecessors thanks to key improvements, including two new powertrains that are more powerful and more efficient than the outgoing engine, improved towing and payload capability, an all-new designed multimedia system and a cabin with creature comforts the entire family will love.

The recently announced Tundra Capstone grade provides a premium collection of features and upgrades for those looking to elevate their truck experience. The luxurious grade includes the largest wheels ever offered on a Tundra with standard 22-inch chrome rims and includes unique styling features, such as a distinctive grille, chrome mirror caps, chrome “TUNDRA” tailgate inserts and chrome trim accents. The premium interior experience includes standard semi-aniline leather-trimmed seats in a Capstone only black-and-white color combination. Other features include a panoramic moonroof, a leather trimmed heated steering wheel and a standard 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display with new sight, touch and voice activation.

Capstone is powered by the impressive new i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque. i-FORCE MAX relies on a twin-turbo V6 engine but features a unique motor generator within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission designed to provide maximum performance and maximum efficiency. Resting on a new fully boxed, high-strength-steel frame, Capstone has a maximum towing capacity of 10,340 pounds. The newest addition to the Tundra lineup will be arriving at dealerships this spring.

Toyota also brings its new all-electric SUV to the Windy City, which represents the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles under Toyota’s “beyond Zero” brand umbrella. The bZ4X is built on the new e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform and offers a new AWD system that provides impressive driving performance both on- and off-road with a manufacturer-estimated range of up to 250 miles per charge for XLE front-wheel drive models. The sleek SUV offers hi-tech and emotional design inside and out and is loaded with intuitive tech features. The bZ4X is projected to go on sale in Spring 2022.

SOURCE: Toyota