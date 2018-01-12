Chevrolet Trucks place strong in 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Alue Awards

Chevrolet trucks had an excellent showing in the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards.

The 2018 Silverado HD was recognized for Best Resale Value: Full-Size Pickup Truck while the 2018 Tahoe earned Best Resale Value: Full-Size SUV/Crossover.

Additionally, the 2018 Colorado and 2018 Silverado both ranked in KBB.com’s Top 10 for Best Resale Value.

“Chevrolet recently celebrated 100 years as a truck maker,” said Sandor Piszar, director of Marketing, Chevrolet Trucks. “We’ve built more than 85 million dependable, long-lasting pickups with an emphasis on quality, which will continue to be an integral focus for our lineup moving forward.”

The all-new 2019 Silverado will make its public debut in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, 100 years after the first Chevrolet trucks were delivered to customers.

All Chevrolet trucks are built with durability in mind and include fully boxed frames, roll-formed high-strength steel beds and Duralife brake rotors.

