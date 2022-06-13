Chevrolet sets Blazer EV reveal date

The all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV will be revealed on July 18. Developed from the ground up, the Blazer EV offers a groundbreaking mix of style, performance and technology. Stay tuned to learn more.
SOURCE: Chevrolet
The brand shares another look at the Blazer EV SS ahead of the debut
