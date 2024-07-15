Charge! Stellantis offers at-home charging station or charge credits with new BEV purchase package

New battery-electric vehicle purchase package provides two simple options – customers will have choice of an at-home charging station or charge credits through Free2move Charge, whichever best fits their lifestyle

To further ease customer’s transition to electrification, Stellantis is launching its Free2move Charge website and Free2move Charge app as the company begins to launch its first all-new, all-electric vehicles this year.

“With our fully electric vehicles now arriving in the U.S. market, starting with the Fiat 500e, and the Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona coming soon, our customers will quickly realize that our BEVs will carry the same brand DNA that our customers have grown to love, but with electrification and next level technology,” said Carlos Zarlenga, COO, Stellantis. “Electrification is a game changer. Yes, our customers will see efficiency gains, but they will also experience incredible performance advancements, including technology, ride and handling, giving our brands, such as Jeep, greater off-road capabilities and defending the Dodge Charger’s claim as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.”

Added Zarlenga, “With these advancements, our goal is to make the charging process for these vehicles as simple and easy as we can for our owners, and our Free2move Charge options will act as our customers’ entry point.”

The Free2move Charge website and app assist consumers before, through and after the buying process, educating and helping them understand battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and the charging options available to them as new BEV owners. The Free2move Charge app, available in the U.S. and Canada, can be downloaded via Apple and Google app stores.

”As we introduce our all-electric vehicles this year in the U.S., we want to ensure that our customers easily understand the charging options available to them before or upon purchase,” said Mathilde Lheureux, head of energy and charge business unit. “Simply stated, included in the purchase of a Stellantis battery-electric vehicle is the ability choose a Free2move Level 2 charging unit or charging credits with a value of $600 to use at charging stations across the country, which are easily identifiable through the app.”

Free2move Charge – Home Package

Included with the purchase of a Stellantis BEV, customers will have the option to choose the Free2move Charge Home Package, which offers a Level 2 charging unit (valued at approximately $600), allowing owners to charge their vehicle from the comfort and convenience of home. The Free2move Charge app will also inform owners of the best times to charge, avoiding peak rates and more.

Owners can have their new Free2move Charge Home charging station safely installed in three simple steps:

Go to the Free2move Charge website and access the easy-to-use installation portal through the Free2Move Charge Home Package option Answer some questions about the home or location for the charging station and upload a few photos to get a commitment-free estimate from Qmerit.com. Consumers will be guided through this step, and it only takes 5-10 minutes Schedule an appointment and start charging. The preferred installer will take care of the necessary permits and have owners connected and configured in no time Cost of installation varies depending on BEV owner’s needs; Qmerit offers free estimates through its website

Free2move Charge – Go Package

For those BEV buyers who select charging credits ($600) as part of their BEV purchase, the Free2move Charge app will provide the closest EV charging locations to drivers, charging history and balance of remaining credits. At home, on the go or for business, the Free2move Charge ecosystem of simple-to-use electric-vehicle charging solutions helps drivers stay charged and ready, wherever the road takes them. The Free2move Charge app can be downloaded via Apple and Google app stores.

The Go Package includes $600 of charging credits that can be used at public charging stations (DC and Level 2 chargers) across the country, which are easily identifiable in the app. Credits are accessed through the Free2move Charge app, making it easy to find, activate and pay all in one.

Stellantis customers will have access to more than 75,000 charging networks across the United States, including ChargePoint, Shell Recharge and EVgo. Additionally, through the company’s joint venture with IONNA, IONNA plans to deploy a minimum of 30,000 in-network chargers, with the first charging stations expected to open in the U.S. in 2024, followed by Canada.

Stellantis BEV and PHEV vehicles currently come equipped with the J1772 charging port. The company announced its adoption of the upcoming SAE J3400 charging connector, starting with select BEV models launching in North America for the 2026 model year.

Free2move Charge, Stellantis’ 360-degree charging ecosystem, making it easy for customers to always be charged by delivering seamless charging and energy management, is managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit.

