Change of leadership at the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus

Petr Šolc will become the new Head of the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus on 1 July 2021. His predecessor Jan Procházka will be transferring to ŠKODA AUTO Headquarters to take charge of International Sales.

Petr Šolc, who graduated from the Technical University in Liberec with a master degree of economics, began his career at ŠKODA AUTO in 2005, initially in the Central European Sales department. After holding various sales managerial positions in the Northern Europe region, he moved to Volkswagen Group UK in 2013, where he was responsible for the ŠKODA brand’s sales planning and supply. In 2016, he returned back to ŠKODA AUTO Headquarters, where he became Head of Sales for the Eastern Europe region. In the past five years, he has managed the Sales activities in Overseas region and took significant steps towards developing the ŠKODA brand in markets such as India, Australia, North Africa and New Zealand. Petr Šolc will be taking over the position Head of the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus on 1 July 2021.

Jan Procházka has led the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus since 1 August 2016. A mechanical engineer with a doctorate from the Czech Technical University, he joined the company in 2000 and began working in the Dealer Development department. In 2002, Procházka then moved to Audi Czech Republic as Regional Manager before returning to the ŠKODA brand in 2005. He initially headed sales in Russia and was responsible for sales in the Czech market from 2007. From 2012, Procházka held the position of Regional Head of ŠKODA AUTO for the markets of India, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. He will be the new Head of International Sales at ŠKODA AUTO Headquarters.

Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing: “With Petr Šolc, we will have an internationally experienced sales professional leading the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus. I wish him every success in his new role. At the same time, I would like to thank Jan Procházka for his successful work over the past five years, and I am delighted that he is returning to ŠKODA AUTO Headquarters as Head of International Sales.”

More than 94,000 vehicles were delivered in 2020, making Russia the third-largest sales market for ŠKODA AUTO today. The Czech car manufacturer has consolidated its position in the region over recent years and was able to expand its market share to 6.8% in 2020. In addition to India and North Africa, the brand also has responsibility within the Volkswagen Group for Russia, including the CIS states.

SOURCE: ŠKODA