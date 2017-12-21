Change in leadership: BASF decides on succession

“The change next year is part of the long-term succession planning for the Supervisory Board and the Board of Executive Directors of BASF,” said Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht (71), Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE. “During the past seven years, Kurt Bock has successfully shaped the company and developed it further. We have asked him to stand for election to the Supervisory Board in 2020, so that the company can continue to benefit from his expertise and experience. With Martin Brudermüller we have again named a very competent and experienced successor from within the company.”

Brudermüller was appointed as Vice Chairman in 2011. In addition, he is Chief Technology Officer of BASF SE. Brudermüller has been a member of the Board of Executive Directors since 2006. During this time, he was among others responsible for the Asia Pacific region headquartered in Hong Kong.

Engel became a member of the Board of Executive Directors in 2008 and was among others responsible for the region North America headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey. Since 2011 he is Chief Financial Officer of BASF SE.

CVs and photos can be found at:

https://www.basf.com/en/company/about-us/management.html