CEVA Logistics to grow EV Ground fleet to 1,450 by 2025

CEVA to reach 1,450 EVs in Ground logistics operations over next three years

CEVA Logistics announced today during the 2023 Transport Logistic show in Munich that the company plans to grow its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) to 1,450 by the end of 2025 as the next step in its commitment to reaching net zero by 2050.

Balanced approach to achieve goals

The major sustainability commitment includes 1,000 delivery vans, 300 straight trucks and 150 tractor units deployed across CEVA’s dedicated fleet operations, LTL and last mile pick and delivery operations—as well as for special projects like the recently launched European Clean Transport Network. The expanded EV fleet would reduce the company’s CO2 emissions by an estimated 67,000 tons per year—the equivalent of 30,000 round trips by a truck between Paris and Munich.

CEVA is pursuing an “asset right” strategy for its EV fleet. Along with the vehicles of its own employee-driven operating model, CEVA will also enable the transitions to EVs for some of its dedicated subcontractors. In the company’s shared user networks—where trucks are not dedicated to a specific customer—CEVA will sell the certified CO2 savings to customers to further support its EV fleet investment.

Building expertise through existing operations

CEVA identified electric battery trucks as the most promising technology to replace fossil fuels and initiated its transition to electric vehicles several years ago. This decision permitted the company to build up its experience operating more than 200 EV vans through its Colis Privé subsidiary and more than 20 EV trucks across all continents.

In another example, CEVA has been operating seven JAC iEV1200T electric box trucks in its Ground fleet in Brazil since the end of 2021. The EVs have a range of 200 kilometers per charge and a 3.5-ton load capacity via the 26 cubic meters of cargo space. After one year of use, the trucks covered more than 14,000 kilometers and transported more than 150,000 packages. The EVs are expected to provide annual savings of 56 tons of CO2 emissions—the equivalent to preserving more than 1,600 trees each year.

CEVA is also expanding its EV fleet in Thailand in 2023 to support sporting goods retailer Decathlon. The two companies began working together in Thailand since 2021 for nationwide ground distribution. After beginning with only one electric van, the fleet is now three electric vans and two EVO G9 electric straight trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 33,000 pounds. Two more G9 trucks are expected to join the fleet in 2023.

Part of Broader Pursuit of “Better Ways”

CEVA is also implementing other initiatives into its Ground operations to further reduce emissions by scaling up the use of biogas and biofuels, testing hydrogen fuel cell and other low-carbon trucks and transitioning eligible full-truckload shipments to its rail solutions.

In its on-going commitment to finding better ways to transport and manage customer shipments, CEVA Logistics announced earlier in 2022 a sustainability commitment for its warehouses—many of which support its Ground operations. CEVA expects to triple the surface area of its solar panels through a joint investment of $180 million by the end of 2025. The company also expects to power all of its warehouses with low-carbon electricity in the same timeframe and to use 100 percent LED lighting in its warehouses by the end of 2023.

Xavier Bour, global ground leader, CEVA Logistics, said: “An EV fleet of this size is a significant, tangible step in our journey towards a more sustainable future. This major investment is enabled by the expertise of our Ground & Rail teams, as well as the commitment of the CMA CGM Group and of our customers. This decision exemplifies both our relentless focus on finding better ways to transport our customers’ goods and the desire of our CEVA colleagues to reduce emissions across our logistics operations. Change can be difficult sometimes, but innovating and learning are fun and benefit our planet, while also motivating our teams. We believe in the future of EVs, and we’re committed to making that future happen.”

SOURCE: CEVA