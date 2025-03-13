Cerence AI debuts xUI, its hybrid, LLM-based platform, advancing the fully agentic in-car experience

Cerence xUI integrates edge and cloud LLM capabilities to deliver seamless in-car interaction, even without connectivity

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today introduced Cerence xUI™, its agentic AI assistant platform that works across the edge and the cloud to advance the next generation of LLM-powered in-vehicle user experiences. Underscoring its deep expertise at the intersection of AI innovation and the unique requirements of the automotive UX, Cerence AI has already signed several strategic, long-term partnership agreements as well as proof-of-concept programs with global automakers to deploy Cerence xUI as the basis for their future in-cabin experiences.

Fast-moving technological advancements and increasing user engagement with LLM-powered assistant platforms are driving automakers to examine how they can quickly and cost-effectively bring expanded AI features into their cars. Cerence xUI delivers on this need, offering an automotive-specific voice assistant platform that leverages the CaLLM™ family of cloud and embedded LLMs and SLMs; third-party LLMs; real-time data sources; and contextual data from the car to create an engaging, conversational interface that can complete tasks, answer questions, and entertain users. The platform also delivers enhanced personalization, remembering individual preferences and tailoring its responses and proactive suggestions based on user patterns and contextual information.

Cerence xUI’s hybrid architecture – running both in the cloud as well as on-board in the vehicle first on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ and other automotive SOCs – enables automakers to deploy the platform as suits them best: as a cloud-based add-on on top of existing embedded infotainment systems; as a complement to existing hybrid systems already on the road; or as the basis for a fully integrated cloud and embedded system. This makes it easy for OEMs to leverage Cerence AI’s unique expertise in automotive systems integration and AI-powered user experience to easily deliver upgraded, LLM-powered features and capabilities to both current and future vehicles, including:

Conversation Threads : Streamlined, coherent interactions that can span complex, multi-step queries, both within a single application and across varying cloud and embedded applications – all using natural, conversational language

: Streamlined, coherent interactions that can span complex, multi-step queries, both within a single application and across varying cloud and embedded applications – all using natural, conversational language Conversational UX Tailored for the In-Car Environment : Seamless, intuitive, and engaging interaction experience – concise and appropriate for in-car use, minimizing cognitive load for the driver and passengers through proprietary parallel multi-user interaction technology

: Seamless, intuitive, and engaging interaction experience – concise and appropriate for in-car use, minimizing cognitive load for the driver and passengers through proprietary parallel multi-user interaction technology General and Domain-Specific Knowledge: Comprehensive knowledge across various domains such as travel, music, sports, and news, leveraging content provider partners and real-time data sources to enable OEMs to offer both static and dynamic information streams to users

As the foundation for Cerence xUI, the CaLLM family of language models is based on open-source foundation models and fine-tuned on Cerence AI’s automotive dataset. Leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end, cloud-native software platform optimized for inference performance including NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM and NVIDIA NeMo™, Cerence AI has optimized CaLLM to serve as the central agentic orchestrator facilitating enriched driver experiences integrating both the edge and the cloud. As a result, CaLLM is intended to deliver advanced performance, reduced latency, enhanced privacy and security, and robust protection against malicious or unwanted interactions via smart guardrailing.

“Automakers and transportation OEMs are moving quickly to bring AI and LLMs into their cars, turning to Cerence AI as a trusted, SOC agnostic partner to help them develop and deploy agentic, conversational user experiences that delight their drivers,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO, Cerence AI. “Cerence xUI unites the power of generative AI with the intelligence and finesse of our dataset, enabling OEMs to swiftly and smoothly create agentic in-car user experiences with a smart, integrated cloud-embedded approach. This means they can deploy new and advanced capabilities not only to new cars, but to cars already on the road – delivering added value to their drivers even after vehicle purchase.”

SOURCE: Cerence