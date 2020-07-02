Cat out of hell: Dodge//SRT introduces the most powerful SUV ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

A muscle SUV for muscle car people with families, the Dodge Durango joins the Challenger and Charger in SRT Hellcat form as the most powerful SUV ever.

Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, the Durango SRT Hellcat runs 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds, has a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) –certified quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5, a top speed of 180 mph and runs 1.5 seconds faster than the SRT 392 on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to 9 car lengths after one lap.

“The Brotherhood of Muscle includes families of all sizes and the Durango delivers Dodge performance as the Charger of the three-row SUV segment,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “And new for 2021, we have raised the bar even higher. The 710-horsepower Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever. It’s the last piece of the puzzle and, alongside the Charger and Challenger, completes the Dodge brand’s performance lineup.”

Dodge will build the Durango SRT Hellcat for the 2021 model year only.

Beyond the SRT Hellcat, the entire Durango lineup for 2021 features new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired, driver-centric cockpit, five-times-faster Uconnect 5 on the available, largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen and more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat.

No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat. The Durango continues its ability to out-haul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road with the SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go delivering best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.

Dealer orders open this summer and vehicles are scheduled to start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships this fall; Durango SRT Hellcat orders will open this fall and are scheduled to start arriving in dealerships early in 2021.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever

Designed and engineered to push the boundaries of what an SUV can be, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, which delivers a best-in-class 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a standard TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission.

The performance improvements begin with the new front fascia design, a new chin splitter, updated engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction. A new, unique rear spoiler creates an improved aerodynamic balance with the new front-end design, resulting in a massive increase in rear downforce of more than 400 percent (140 lbs. @ 180 mph).

SRT engineers upgraded the Durango SRT Hellcat to improve handling, including several race-inspired technologies and Brembo brakes, resulting in performance numbers never before seen on a Durango.

Compared with the previous top performance Durango, the 2020 Durango SRT 392, the new 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat has an upgraded suspension that delivers:

More comfort in Auto mode and better handling in Track mode: Thanks to a tuned internal rebound spring coupled with a matched upper top mount, the dynamic tuning range is increased Rear damper top mounts are 18 percent stiffer

More responsiveness with 20 percent increase in total rebound control

More grip with reduced understeer by 2.5 percent, allowing the driver to go into a corner faster and exit quicker

More stability turning into corners with an improved roll gradient of 5 percent

The 2021 Durango SRT 392 adopts the rebound spring shocks and the upper rear top mounts from the SRT Hellcat suspension, which helps to deliver faster lap times and better handling compared to the outgoing model.

The Durango SRT Hellcat comes standard with electric power steering (EPS) with selectable steering tuning to better manage increased grip, both improving handling performance and delivering better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds.

With EPS and standard SRT drive modes accessed via the new 10.1-inch touchscreen, drivers can tailor their driving experience by controlling transmission shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction, all-wheel drive (AWD) and suspension settings

SRT Drive modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track, while the Custom setting allows the driver to select individual preferences

Race-inspired technologies that come standard for both 2021 Durango SRT models also bolster performance:

Launch Control – easily accessed from a toggle switch in the cockpit, manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration

Launch Assist – uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat delivers excellent braking performance, requiring 116 feet to come to a full stop from 60 mph. The credit belongs to the massive standard Brembo high-performance six-piston, two-piece (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers, and vented rotors at all four corners measuring 15.75 inches (front) and 13.8 inches (rear).

Durango-specific tuning, weight distribution, wheelbase and reduced understeer equals more grip and improved cornering. SRT engineers took the most powerful SUV ever to the track to see what it can do.

The result: The 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat runs 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, covers the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph. It also delivers a road course lap time 1.5 seconds faster than the 2020 Durango SRT 392 on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to 9 car lengths after one lap.

Heart of a Hellcat

The heart of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the renown, supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8, with 710 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 645 lb.-ft. of torque.

A hallmark of the Hellcat engine is delivering unmatched, attention-getting performance when ordered up by the driver’s right foot, while also providing smooth and refined power flow during daily driving duties or while cruising the open road.

SRT powertrain engineers developed and tested the Hellcat engine and tailored it to the Durango, ensuring it reliably handles the rigors of spirited driving in track situations for sustained periods of time without needing to de-rate its power output due to high temperatures.

An important part of that strategy, powertrain engineers created a dedicated cooling circuit for the charge air coolers integrated in the supercharger housing. This cooling circuit includes a pump, coolant reservoir and heat exchanger, and is designed to keep the air flowing into the engine cooler than 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The twin-screw rotors in the supercharger are set close to minimize air leakage and ensure maximum performance. A proprietary coating on the rotors enables the tight fit, minimizes wear and provides corrosion resistance.

An integrated electronic bypass valve regulates boost pressure to a maximum of 11.6 psi (80 kPa). The 2.38-liter supercharger uses a drive ratio of 2.36:1 and has a maximum speed of 14,600 rpm. It is sealed for life with a premium synthetic oil.

Other key components of the Hellcat engine include:

Cast-iron engine block with water jackets between the cylinders for optimal cooling

Forged-steel crankshaft with induction-hardened bearing surfaces

Specially tuned crankshaft damper, burst tested to 13,000 rpm

High-strength, forged-alloy pistons

Powder-forged connecting rods with high-load-capacity bushings and diamond-like, carbon-coated piston pins

Piston-cooling oil jets

Heat-treated aluminum-alloy cylinder heads

Sodium-cooled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and steel-alloy heads that stand up to temperatures as high as 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit (900 degrees Celsius)

A cold-air scoop in the lower front fascia helps feed the supercharger and the Hellcat engine’s 92-mm throttle body.

Two high-flow variable pressure fuel pumps feed the high-performance demands of the Hellcat engine.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat’s exhaust system has been tuned to deliver the throaty, aggressive sound that lets bystanders know this three-row muscle car is something special and distinctly Dodge. The changes include the addition of a 260-millimeter crossover X-pipe, the largest X-pipe in the SRT lineup, to the twin-pipe exhaust.

The Dodge Durango’s Hellcat engine is mated to a robust, quick-shifting, high-performance TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The transmission includes provisions for manual shifting via steering-wheel-mounted paddles and has seven available Drive modes – Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco and Valet.

In addition to the head-turning Durango SRT Hellcat, the entire 2021 Dodge Durango lineup offers buyers a wide range of engine options to suit practically any requirement:

The 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. It posts 0-60 mph acceleration of 4.4 seconds, NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds

The 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque with a tow rating of 7,400 pounds. Fuel Saver Technology with cylinder-deactivation seamlessly alternates between smooth, high-fuel-economy four-cylinder mode and V-8 mode when more power is demanded The new Tow N Go Package available on the Durango R/T leverages its HEMI V-8 performance to deliver best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine generates up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. When equipped, the Durango has an available best-in-class V-6 towing capacity of 6,200 pounds. Standard engine stop-start (ESS) technology lowers emissions while also saving fuel

New, aggressive and modern exterior styling across the entire Durango lineup

The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA throughout the Durango lineup.

Durango’s proud, forward-leaning profile captures some design cues from the latest Charger Widebody with the new front fascia, LED low/high headlamps, signature LED daytime running lamps (DRL), sculpted hood, grille, rear spoiler and a variety of wheel options.

A newly designed front end creates a wide cross-car read with the upper grille, both of which flow into the new slimmer headlamp shape.

The new LED headlamps are slimmer, creating a more modern shape and making Durango look more sinister than ever before. The Durango also features unique Dodge signature LED DRLs. Fog lamps are raised to make the front end feel more alert and aggressive (on non-SRT vehicles); SRT Hellcat deletes the fog lamps to create openings for more airflow to cool the high-performance Hellcat engine.

A new integrated chin splitter for both SRT models was developed in the design studio and in the wind tunnel to create aero balance. The SRT Hellcat is even more aggressive with a new chin splitter, which takes advantage of the two-piece design for added downforce.

Three new unique grille textures are featured across the Durango lineup:

SRT Hellcat – Functional performance texture with larger openings for improved cooling in Low-gloss Black

SRT 392, R/T and GT – Aggressive, performance-inspired texture in Low-gloss Black

Citadel and SXT – Premium painted Low-gloss Granite Crystal

The Durango maintains its world-class precision styling while also sharing the design ethos of the Dodge Charger, with its muscular front and rear flares that accentuate the classic “Coke-bottle” sculpting of the body sides, all of which give Durango an aggressive and powerful stance.

All Durango models feature LED race track lighting and new spoilers. A unique performance spoiler is featured on SRT models. Two-piece Satin Chrome SRT Hellcat fender badges flank each side of the Durango SRT Hellcat. When equipped with the SRT Black Package, the Hellcat fender badges turn to a Neutral Grey Metallic finish.

A variety of new wheel options are offered throughout the Durango lineup:

20-inch-by-8-inch Fine Silver is standard on GT and R/T models

20-inch-by-8-inch Satin Carbon is standard on Citadel and included with the SXT Platinum Package

20-inch-by-8-inch Black Noise included with Blacktop Package on SXT, GT, R/T models

20-inch-by-10-inch Hyper Black is standard on R/T Tow N Go and SRT 392 models

20-inch-by-10-inch machined faced with Mid-gloss Black pockets is standard on SRT Hellcat

20-inch-by-10-inch Lights Out: Included with Black Package on SRT 392, SRT Hellcat models Included with Blacktop Package on R/T Tow N Go



On both SRT models, Pirelli Scorpion Zero 295/45ZR20 all-season performance tires are standard; Pirelli P-Zero 295/45ZR20 three-season tires are available.

Performance-inspired, all-new driver-oriented cockpit

Along with its ultimate performance capabilities, the new interior on the 2021 Dodge Durango continues to deliver uncompromised utility, advanced technology and aggressive styling. The new interior feels wider than the outgoing model and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers with new relocated seat memory switches for ease of access across the full Durango lineup for 2021.

The Challenger-inspired driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring an available, largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen angled 7 degrees toward the driver.

The new 10.1-inch touchscreen is equipped with the Uconnect 5 system and is a part of the new, driver-oriented instrument panel. A slimmer redesigned integrated center stack (ICS) switch bank mounted below the screen is equipped with chrome-accented toggles and dedicated buttons for heated and cooled seats, making comfort controls easier to access.

A fully electronic, performance-inspired shifter controls the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and gives the driver the look and feel of a traditional linkage shifter.

A new, wrapped and accent-stitched mid-bolster on the instrument panel is featured throughout the entire Durango lineup. On Durango GT, R/T, Citadel, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat models, each price class has an available wrapped instrument panel.

All price classes feature a newly designed, roomy console that offers more bin storage, soft-wrapped and accent-stitched surround and available, convenient wireless charging.

The new flat-bottom performance steering wheel, with standard paddle shifters from the Charger and Challenger models, and standard on SRT 392 and Hellcat models, is now also available on Durango GT and R/T models. The steering wheel on SRT models features a backlit SRT logo – red backlight on SRT Hellcat models; white backlight on SRT 392.

New interior colors and finish options throughout the 2021 Durango lineup include:

Forged Carbon Fiber on R/T, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat models

Vitra Grey interior on R/T

Ebony Red interior on Citadel

Lighter color interiors feature dark floors for contrast and accent the light interior with a newly wrapped and accented mid-bolster.

Unique to the SRT Hellcat are red-accented gauges and standard heated and ventilated Nappa leather with suede front seats with an embroidered Hellcat logo – available Laguna leather interior in black/Demonic Red, includes an embossed Hellcat logo.

R/T Tow N Go: Unmatched performance and towing capability

New for 2021, the R/T with the available Tow N Go Package leverages SRT’s menacing looks and muscular front and rear fender flares, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance and unmatched towing with best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs., an increased top speed of 145 mph, Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes and a re-tuned SRT-performance exhaust with an unmistakable iconic Dodge exhaust rumble.

The Durango R/T Tow N Go Package also gets SRT wheels and tires, Brembo brakes, flares and sills, exhaust with tips and a lower valance, as well as additional drive modes – Track, Sport, Snow and Tow – accessed through the hard buttons on the all-new integrated center stack.

Track – delivers maximum vehicle performance capability on smooth, dry surfaces. Tightens up to full hard suspension damping and steering gradient feel for maximum cornering capability and steering response feedback. In addition, AWD set to 30/70 for maximum performance and shift speed increases from Auto mode and electronic stability control (ESC) allows maximum yaw

Sport – delivers increased vehicle performance capability over Auto mode. Tightens up suspension damping and increased steering gradient feel for improved cornering capability and steering response feedback. In addition, AWD set to 35/65 for increased performance, shift speed increases from Auto mode and ESC allows more yaw for spirited driving

Snow – sets ideal configuration for driving in snow by setting transmission to use second gear (rather than first gear) during launches to minimize wheel slippage; stability control is set to tighter constraints and AWD is set to 50/50 distribution

Tow – transmission shift schedule/engine braking optimized for towing, AWD set to 50/50 for maximum stability

Additional features include Performance Pages (standard on R/T models), retuned SRT Active Noise Cancellation, new Electronic Limited Slip Differential and SRT Active Damping Suspension.

Four-wheel disc antilock Brembo six-piston performance brakes with black calipers are standard on the R/T with Tow N Go; SRT-engineered Brembo brakes with upgraded brake pads for improved performance with red calipers are optional. The SRT Brembo brakes on the R/T Tow N Go feature a power four-wheel disc brake system with 15-inch vented and slotted front rotors with six-piston Brembo calipers and 13.8-inch vented rear rotors with four-piston fixed Brembo calipers.

The Durango R/T with Tow N Go Package features standard 20-inch-by-10-inch aluminum wheels in Hyper Black finish that ride on Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires.

Citadel: Fully-loaded luxury

The 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel is the all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment. The Citadel offers two powertrain options, both of which include standard towing equipment:

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, is standard

The classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, available on the Citadel, produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque

Trailer-tow Group IV equipment is standard on Citadel with an integrated trailer brake switch, heavy-duty engine oil cooler, Class IV hitch receiver, rear load-leveling shocks and full-size spare tire with the Class IV trailer receiver and integrated brake controller.

The Citadel exterior features high-end, unique cues and accents, including Platinum chrome accents on door handles and mirror caps, 20-inch-by-8-inch Satin Carbon wheels and dual rear exhaust with bright chrome tips. Inside, the Citadel has room for six people and features heated and ventilated Nappa leather driver and passenger seats with embossed ‘Dodge stripes,’ //, and heated second-row captain’s chairs. The largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 comes standard with TomTom navigation, SiriusXM Radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The full suite of safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Advanced Brake Assist and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, also comes standard.

2021 Dodge Durango offers largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen with all-new Uconnect 5 system

The 2021 Dodge Durango brings upgrades front and center with the all-new 10.1-inch touchscreen, which is part of the new Uconnect 5 system.

The available 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 is nearly 20 percent larger and enables processing speeds up to five times faster than the previous generation. The 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen is standard on Durango SXT and GT models.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen comes standard on the Durango R/T, Citadel, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat and is optional on GT models. New wireless charging keeps personal devices fully charged without charging cords cluttering up the cabin and comes on Durango models equipped with the 10.1-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all Durango models.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system has a Dodge-themed appearance with black and red accents and unique features specific to the new Durango. SRT models have additional unique appearance features, including the SRT “smoke show” start-up animation, SRT serpentine font and some more fun-to-find Easter eggs.

Additional Durango SRT models feature:

SRT Performance Pages (standard on R/T) provide information on vehicle performance, including timers, gauges for g-force, engine and dyno readouts

Configurable drive modes provide more vehicle control

Race options allow the driver to activate, deactivate and adjust the rpm values for Launch Control and Shift Light features

The new Durango offers the all-new Uconnect 5 system, which is five times faster, is more connected, helpful, content-rich and adds greater personalization, making it the most advanced Uconnect system ever. Highlights include:

Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use

Enables processing speeds five times faster than previous generation using Android operating system

Six different user profiles (including valet mode) – each user can build their own profile with feature preferences for their home screen, music, comfort settings and vehicle operation

Switching between user profiles is simple and can be handled by a single touch

Ability to easily swipe between subcategories/screens

Ability to connect two phones simultaneously with Bluetooth capability, for users who carry multiple phones or for passenger interaction with the Uconnect system along with the driver

With the current Uconnect skill for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily ask Alexa to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more: Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa just as they do at home or on a personal device Uconnect 5 expands the capabilities of Amazon Alexa virtual assistant for an in-vehicle application With Alexa built-in, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list; check news, weather, traffic, sports and other real-time information; and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills Responses and streaming audio are delivered through the Durango’s audio system, allowing anyone in the entire vehicle to easily interact with Alexa Occupants have the freedom to make verbal requests just as they do at home or on a personal device

Easy to personalize home screen allows the user to position high-use functions from their favorite apps together in one simple interface: Personalized content includes quick music controls, comfort settings (temperature, seating position and mirror), vehicle specific features, phone favorites, recent calls, navigation map and more

Uconnect 5 system accessible for both novice and expert users alike

New connected services for Durango include:

TomTom navigation with predictive search and natural speak

SiriusXM with 360L offers owners a more personalized listening experience

New wireless Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice control or the Uconnect touchscreen

New wireless Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google voice search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect touchscreen or steering wheel controls

Additional connectivity features include Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) software updates to periodically update the Uconnect 5 system for performance and quality improvements. Uconnect 5 also offers a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Family entertainment is available through Durango’s Blu-ray video rear-seat entertainment system with two high-resolution 9-inch screens, one on each front seat back, available on Durango GT, R/T, Citadel, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat models. Each screen allows Durango passengers to watch their movies on Blu-ray or standard DVDs or play their gaming systems via inputs for HDMI or RCA cables for each screen integrated into the front seat backs.

Distinct Colors and Appearance Packages available across the Durango lineup

Dodge Durango customers have an array of appearance options from which they can choose. There are 11 exterior colors and a wide variety of interior trim selections.

Available Exterior Colors:

Billet Silver

DB Black

Destroyer Grey

F8 Green

Granite

In-Violet

Octane Red

Reactor Blue

Redline

Vice White

White Knuckle

Available Interior Colors:

Black

Black/Light Frost

Black/Radar Red

Black/Vitra Grey

Black/Ebony Red

Black/Demonic Red

For a custom look straight from the factory, the Durango offers unique packages, including Blacktop, SRT Black and SRT Platinum.

Dual-center exterior stripes, available on Durango GT, R/T, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat models, are also available covering the front and rear fascias, hood, portions of the roof, spoiler and the tailgate. Stripes are offered in five colors: black with Redline accent tracer, Bright Blue, Flame Red, Gunmetal Low Gloss (metallic finish) and Sterling Silver (metallic finish).

SOURCE: FCA