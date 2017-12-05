Carlos Tavares to lead ACEA in 2018

The Board of Directors of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) recently elected Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, as its President for 2018.

“Top priorities for 2018 include setting out an ambitious but realistic future pathway to bring down CO2 emissions, further improving our safety track record, and protecting and enhancing the competitiveness of the European automobile industry,” Tavares stated.

Mr Tavares will take over the presidency from Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler, who served as ACEA President for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2017.

ACEA’s President is elected for a year-long term, once renewable, from the CEOs, Presidents or Chairmen of its member companies.

