CAPAS celebrates 10 editions of advancing the automotive industry in Southwest China

The 10th edition of the Chengdu International Trade Fair for Automotive Parts and Aftermarket Services (CAPAS) will take place from 16 to 18 May 2024 at the Chengdu Century City New International Exhibition & Convention Center

Since the first edition in 2014, CAPAS has been focusing on the automotive industry chain and consumer market in Southwest China. More recently, the Chengdu-Chongqing Dual-city Economic Rim has guided regional development, including the advancement of connected mobility and the new energy vehicle supply chain. In this regard, CAPAS continues to promote these trends to create stronger prospects in the Southwest China market, benefitting regional players, as well as offering prospects to cooperate with neighbouring countries, particularly across ASEAN member states. The show will therefore spotlight products related to new energy vehicles and connected mobility, in addition to offering events and supportive services that promote these rising segments. It will pay extra attention to the incorporation of industry and education with training, contests and match-making to strengthen the supply chain and upskill the labour force.

Chengdu-Chongqing Dual-city Economic Rim catalysing the advancement of new energy and connected mobility

Southwest China’s established ecosystem in the automotive industry demonstrates notable advantages for sourcing high quality products. There are 45 vehicle manufacturers and over 1,600 parts and components suppliers in the Sichuan-Chongqing region, meeting a localisation rate of over 80 percent[1]. Furthermore, national policies aim to build up resources in the R&D and production of new energy and connected mobility.

Elsewhere, the Chengdu-Chongqing Dual-city Economic Rim zone will welcome over 15 pavilions from provincial Sichuan cities and Chongqing. They are set to present various development plans and advantages in manufacturing, R&D, components and aftersales. To illustrate, the Yibin pavilion’s leading battery experts CATL, CRIC, FENGCHUANPOWER and KAIYI AUTO will bring forward the latest new energy vehicle, truck battery swapping and new energy storage technologies. Meanwhile, GEELY and GRESGYING, amongst others at the Nanchong pavilion, will display new energy commercial vehicles, smart charging piles, engines, range extenders and electrical machines.

An international platform for the regional automotive market

CAPAS continues to expand its global footprint, with Evamo, Fras-le, LPR, Lucas, TMD Friction and other international brands joining the show to bring their latest offerings to the local market. The exhibition leverages its geographical advantages through close ties with ASEAN member states, Central Asia, and the Middle East to facilitate communication between domestic and overseas industries. For example, it will invite these overseas government representatives, industry organisations and traders to take part in conferences, forums, business matching and market research.

Closer to home, local provincial and municipal pavilions from Anhui, Hebei, Liaoning, Tianjin, as well as Quanzhou cities will present new energy vehicle components in the Parts & Components zone.

The Accessories & Customising zone is set to target upcoming trends in the market to attract the attention on distributors, customising stores, experts and car owners. CAPAS will stage a virtual car racing competition with Red Bull and UP, also joining to share inside knowledge about customising technologies.

Fringe programme events focus on the integration of industry and education to promote sustainable development

CAPAS is preparing a comprehensive fringe programme based on the market situation and regional characteristics, keeping pace with industry trends and promoting business exchange. This year, the events will cover the international supply chain, new energy vehicle aftersales and talent nurturing, to name a few.

One such topic includes transformations in the automotive industry that have raised the requirements of professional skills and service levels. To tackle a skills gap and forge closer collaboration between vocational education and industry, CAPAS will unite government authorities, professional institutions, industry organisations and companies in matchmaking activities, training sessions and other events. For example, the International Automotive Industry Education and Talent Development Forum 2024 will deep dive into talent demand, talent development and employment. The New Energy Vehicle Diagnostics and Repair Skills Training and Automotive Service Skills and Car Films Tinting Competition (Chengdu Station) 2024 will also aim to enhance practical capabilities and competitiveness to confront the shortcomings in talent and technology.

Furthermore, the International Cooperation Conference on China’s Automotive Supply Chain 2024 is set to focus on the themes of integration, innovation and green development. Other highlighted events include the Automotive Aftermarket Summit in the Southwest Region 2024 and the Terminal Empowerment and Brand Development Forum in the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket 2024. In addition, the well-received Business Matching, VIP Buyers Programme and New Energy Vehicles Supply Chain – Sichuan & Chongqing Factory Tours will continue to promote cross collaboration and innovation development in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: CAPAS