Cadillac teases future of zero emissions performance as V-Series celebrates 20 years

Today, Cadillac gave the world a taste of what the future of electric performance could render, sharing a sneak peek at Opulent Velocity — a concept vehicle designed to celebrate the past, present and future of Cadillac and its performance brand, V-Series.

Opulent Velocity represents the duality of the Cadillac brand defined in the name itself, Opulent + Velocity. The concept’s mission is to demonstrate the evolution of Cadillac’s revered sense of opulence, while envisioning the future of a high velocity performance driving experience.

“Opulent Velocity is designed to foreshadow a zero emissions expression of performance and modern luxury leadership,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director, Cadillac Global Design. “We will share more later this year, so stay tuned.”

For 20 years, V-Series products have brought bold American craftsmanship, technology and performance to the street and track. V-Series represents the purest expression of the passion that exists at the core of the Cadillac brand.

The latest iterations of Cadillac’s iconic V-Series, the 2025 CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing, debuted in January and feature a refreshed look while maintaining the renowned power, refinement and performance enthusiasts expect, on and off the track.

Cadillac celebrates 20 years of V-Series at Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

The teaser drops 20 years after V-Series was first launched at Sebring International Raceway in March 2004, with the race and subsequent first win of the CTS-V.R race car in the SCCA Pro Racing World Challenge GT race.

“V-Series forges a transformative relationship between Cadillac’s championship-winning motorsports program and the road vehicles it influences,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “It is a proven formula delivering authentic performance through technology, resonating with our passionate V-Series enthusiasts over the past two decades.”

Racing provides a testbed for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between race cars and production vehicles.

Cadillac returns to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring this weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of V-Series, while aiming to defend last year’s win by the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac team.

SOURCE: Cadillac