Cadillac reveals liveries for V-LMDh race cars

Bold V-Series color-and-graphic designs shown on final design of all-new electrified prototype race cars

Cadillac today revealed the liveries for the three all-new electrified V-LMDh race cars that will make their competition debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona this month.

The three distinctive designs represent the teams campaigning the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh, each with a different bold color from the Cadillac V-Series emblem.

“Cadillac is ready to compete against the very best in North America and internationally — including one of the world’s toughest races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey. “As Cadillac builds toward an all-electric future, the all-new V-LMDh furthers our dedication to exploring new advanced performance technologies.”

Cadillac Racing will be competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the No. 01 Cadillac Racing and No. 31 Whelen Engineering V-LMDh cars and in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the No. 2 Cadillac Racing V-LMDh. The three liveries share a V-Series graphic-and-color theme. Each car wears one of the primary colors of the V-Series logo, including No. 01 in gold, No. 2 in blue and red on the No. 31.

The V-LMDh is powered by Cadillac’s all-new LMC55R 5.5L DOHC V-8 that’s paired with the LMDh common hybrid system. Developed in-house, the naturally aspirated racing engine is rated up to 670 horsepower, per series specifications, and is backed by a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

Co-developed by Cadillac Racing, Cadillac Design and Dallara, the final Cadillac V-LMDh design was informed by the Project GTP Hypercar that debuted last summer. It incorporates distinctive Cadillac design elements such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

“From an aesthetic point of view, the LMDh regulations allowed us to create a vision for the car that is clearly Cadillac,” said Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer, Cadillac. “And that’s really exciting for fans and for people who are true enthusiasts, every car is unique.”

SOURCE: Cadillac