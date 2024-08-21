BYD UK brings electrifying energy to CarFest 2024

BYD UK Electrifies CarFest UK 2024 with SEAL U DM-i, YANGWANG U8, U9, and More

BYD UK is thrilled to announce its participation in CarFest 2024, set to take place at Laverstock Farm Park, Hampshire from the 23rd to the 25th of August. The leading electric vehicle manufacturer is gearing up to showcase an impressive lineup of cutting-edge vehicles, including the much-anticipated SEAL U SUV, the YANGWANG U8 SUV, and the YANGWANG U9 supercar. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore existing models in the BYD range, such as the popular DOLPHIN, ATTO 3, and SEAL.

But it’s not just about cars – BYD is bringing a world of fun and entertainment to CarFest, visitors of all ages are invited to join in the excitement at the BYD stand, where there will be something for everyone.

Highlights of the BYD Stand Include:

Dolphin Car Karaoke : Jump into the BYD Dolphin, grab the microphone, and sing your heart out! The display screen will guide you through your favourite tunes, making this a must-try experience for music lovers.

: Jump into the BYD Dolphin, grab the microphone, and sing your heart out! The display screen will guide you through your favourite tunes, making this a must-try experience for music lovers. Grabber Machine : Test your skills and win a toy Dolphin! This fun-filled game is perfect for all ages, and you might just walk away with a special souvenir. The grabber machine is powered by the BYD DOLPHIN; an engaging way to ‘grab’ attention and highlight BYD’s innovative vehicle-to-load technology!

: Test your skills and win a toy Dolphin! This fun-filled game is perfect for all ages, and you might just walk away with a special souvenir. The grabber machine is powered by the BYD DOLPHIN; an engaging way to ‘grab’ attention and highlight BYD’s innovative vehicle-to-load technology! RJ Skills Freestyle Football : Watch in awe as renowned freestyle footballer RJ Skills performs dazzling tricks and encourages kids to learn some moves of their own. A fantastic opportunity for budding football stars to gain new skills and confidence!

: Watch in awe as renowned freestyle footballer RJ Skills performs dazzling tricks and encourages kids to learn some moves of their own. A fantastic opportunity for budding football stars to gain new skills and confidence! DJ School : Aspiring DJs can get hands-on at our DJ School, where children can learn how to mix music and create their own beats. A perfect introduction to the world of music mixing.

: Aspiring DJs can get hands-on at our DJ School, where children can learn how to mix music and create their own beats. A perfect introduction to the world of music mixing. Hair Braiding and Glitter Dolphin Makeup : Add some sparkle to your CarFest experience! For a small charitable donation, visitors can enjoy hair braiding and glitter Dolphin-themed makeup. All proceeds will go to one of the CarFest-supported charities.

: Add some sparkle to your CarFest experience! For a small charitable donation, visitors can enjoy hair braiding and glitter Dolphin-themed makeup. All proceeds will go to one of the CarFest-supported charities. Table Football and PlayStation 5 FIFA 24 : Get competitive with table football or try your hand at FIFA 24 on the PlayStation 5, following BYD’s exciting partnership with EURO 24.

: Get competitive with table football or try your hand at FIFA 24 on the PlayStation 5, following BYD’s exciting partnership with EURO 24. BYD at the CarFest EV Café: Don’t miss the chance to see BYD vehicles in action at the CarFest EV Café. It’s a great spot to learn more about our electric cars and the future of sustainable driving.

In addition to all the fun, BYD is proud to support the CarFest charity initiative. Throughout the event, visitors can vote for their favourite charity, and BYD will donate the use of a car for a year to the winning organization. It’s just one of the ways BYD is giving back to the community.

Join BYD UK at CarFest 2024 for a weekend of electrifying excitement, and don’t miss the chance to be part of a memorable experience. Bring the family, meet the BYD team, and discover why BYD is driving the future of electric mobility.

SOURCE: BYD UK