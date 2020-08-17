BYD takes majority share in Spain’s largest ever electric bus order

In Spain’s largest-ever tender for electric buses, the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid, EMT Madrid, has confirmed that BYD – the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer – will supply a further 30 eBuses for operations in the Spanish capital.

The order for BYD’s 12-metre pure-electric eBuses comprises the majority of a 50-vehicle order from EMT Madrid – Spain’s largest surface public transport operator running 2,100 vehicles. The announcement follows the delivery of an initial fleet of 15 BYD 12-metre models earlier in May.

EMT selected BYD for the supply of this latest fleet of 30 eBuses based on several operational parameters including extensive single-charge range capability, cost of energy consumption, maintenance costs and manufacturer’s guarantee.

The original fleet of 15 BYD eBuses are already in successful operation on EMT Madrid’s high-frequency ‘route 52’ service connecting Puerta del Sol and Santamarca, and also on Madrid’s new perimeter service which forms part of the ‘Madrid 360 Environmental Sustainability Strategy’.

Despite lockdown restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, this initial 15 BYD eBuses were successfully supplied in May. The subsequent order for 30 eBuses will be delivered in 2021.

BYD’s Director in Iberia, Joaquín Bellido, added, “Clearly, our first 15 BYD vehicles are performing well on EMT Madrid’s route 52, and the company is seeing the benefits of BYD electrification. This latest order for 30 eBuses will have an even greater impact on improving air quality in Madrid,” he said, “and we hope to continue to support EMT Madrid as it switches more of its fleet to electric mobility, bringing safe, comfortable, emissions-free transport for the people of Madrid. We were pleased to supply the first batch of eBuses right on time,” he added, “and we are fully committed to doing exactly the same in 2021.”

SOURCE: BYD