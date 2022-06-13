BYD secures the first ever order for 18-metre articulated eBuses in Iberia

BYD is awarded the first ever order for 18-metre articulated eBuses in Iberia

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and power batteries, has recently secured an order for four 18-metre articulated eBuses from public transport operator, Moventis, in Spain. A new customer for BYD, this is also the first ever order for articulated eBuses in the Iberian region, making the announcement even more significant.

Moventis provides intercity passenger transport in the Vallés Occidental area, near Barcelona. The BYD pure-electric articulated buses on order are scheduled for delivery to Sant Cugat de Vallès towards the end of 2022. They will operate on working days in the Barcelona Province, encouraging more commuters in the region to use clean, eco-friendly bus services to and from work, rather than cars.

The project is being financed by the Regional Railway System of Catalonia (FGC). It will provide commuters with a non-polluting bus service, linking Sant Joan station with surrounding industrial zones, where many large and well-known global enterprises are located. This initiative will see all four BYD 18-metre articulated eBuses enter service on working days, providing commuters with a convenient and reliable service, while also playing an important role in improving traffic management in the locality and reducing air pollution.

Each of the 18-metre articulated eBuses offers a spacious capacity, accommodating 110 passengers. All the zero-emission BYD 18-metre articulated eBuses are powered by new generation BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery technology, designed for optimum levels of performance and operational safety. The 478 kWh battery capacity delivers an impressive 300 km range from a single charge, supporting all-round operational efficiencies. This performance makes BYD eBuses a viable and practical option for many PTOs as they transition to clean-energy vehicles.

Such innovation stems from pioneering technology developed as a result of BYD’s world-leading expertise in power batteries over the last 27 years. As the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, BYD continues to push forward innovation within the industry.

With the advanced NEV products and customers’ recognition, BYD has now delivered, or has on order, over 110 eBuses to public transport operators across Spain, which combined, have completed in excess of 7.6 million electric kilometres, reducing CO 2 emissions by 8,000 tonnes.

Jordi Castells, COO of Moventis and Manager for Sarbus, said: “We have decided to add articulated eBuses from BYD to our fleet because they represent good quality and value for money, as well as high levels of autonomy. We are pleased to start this relationship with BYD. Naturally, we are relying on BYD’s dedication to ensure these first articulated eBuses in the country perform in line with expectations.”

Joaquín Bellido, BYD Iberia eBus Sales Director, said: “We are delighted to receive our first order from Moventis, made especially noteworthy as it is the first ever order for 18-metre articulated eBuses in the Iberian region. These eBuses will provide zero-emission transport services for local people, in a busy commuter hotspot, prompting the net-zero decarbonisation process within Iberia. It is yet another example of how NEV products are making significant progress in European markets. BYD is well placed to supply the right products for a wide range of European operations, bringing our new energy solutions to customers across Europe.”

SOURCE: BYD