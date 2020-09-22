BYD electrifies Finnish market for first time

BYD – the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer – has entered the Finnish bus and coach market for the first time after securing major orders with Nobina, one of Finland’s and Scandinavia’s largest Public Transport Operators (PTOs).

A total of 106 various BYD models will comprise 64 units for Nobina services in Helsinki and 42 units for Nobina’s operation in Turku, together representing the largest ever order for eBuses in Finland.

The announcement also signals a ‘triple landmark’, with Nobina becoming the first PTO in Europe to order BYD’s latest 15-metre three-axle low-floor eBus model. A total of 42 of the new vehicles will go into service on Nobina’s operation in Turku, on Finland’s south-west coast, in the summer time 2021.

The new 15-metre model from BYD offers a 47+3 seating capacity and delivers a single-charge range of 400km under SORT 2 test conditions.

After five years operating the pure-electric BYD brand, Nobina has racked-up over seven million ‘electric kilometres’, equal to reducing its CO 2 emissions by approximately 7,500-tonnes. The figures make a significant contribution to helping reverse climate change, and highlight BYD’s and Nobina’s commitment to delivering a sustainable transport solution.

Nobina’s fleet order for its Helsinki operation – with deliveries to begin in 2021 – includes 20 BYD 12-metre low-floor models and 44 BYD 18-metre articulated models.

With BYD’s already significant presence in the Nordic region continuing to grow, this latest order with Nobina follows recent handovers with other high-profile PTOs in Norway – all delivered on time despite coronavirus restrictions. BYD’s relationship with Nobina is particularly successful, with its pure-electric, 100% emissions-free eBuses in operation in Sweden, Norway and now Finland. BYD now has over 400 eBuses either delivered or on order with PTO fleets in 20 towns and cities throughout Scandinavia.

“We at Nobina Finland are excited to commence BYD eBus operations in the Turku area next year.” says Petri Auno, CEO, Nobina Oy. “A large part of the bus fleet in the Turku region will shift to the benefits of eMobility and towards a more environmentally friendly future. Our route network is extensive, so a large number of passengers stand to benefit from the new vehicles.”

BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho, adds, “We’re very pleased that our relationship with Nobina continues to go from strength-to-strength, and we’re especially pleased that Nobina is the first PTO to select our new 15-metre model.

“The Nordic region leads the rest of Europe in the adoption of electrification,” he says, “providing evidence that electric mobility delivers tangible operational benefits for Public Transport Operators, alongside safe, quiet and comfortable local journeys for passengers. With our extensive experience in battery technology and energy management, we will continue to deliver total eMobility solutions for bus operators.”

BYD’s appearance for the first time in Finland follows soon after breaking into the German market with 22 eBuses for two leading PTOs in North Rhine-Westphalia, and also BYD’s first fleet delivery in Hungary at the end of July – ten low-floor 12-metre models to the city of Pécs. Today, BYD eBuses can be found in all corners of continental Europe; from the hot, arid climate of the Iberian Peninsula to the freezing conditions of northern Sweden – including Nobina’s operations in the town of Piteå near the arctic circle at latitude 65.31º north, where, from 2021, BYD eBuses will be in service at their most northerly location ever in Europe.

