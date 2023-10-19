“Building Public Trust Award” 2023 for Mahle

The award recognizes high quality and transparency of the Mahle Sustainability Report

Mahle has been recognized by the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the best non-listed company (newcomer) with this year’s “Building Public Trust Award” due to the quality and credibility of its sustainability report. The jury of renowned, independent experts from science and business recognized the automotive supplier’s high-quality and transparent reporting in terms of consistency as well as completeness and materiality of the information presented.

“Sustainability is part of our social responsibility as a foundation-owned company. That is why we have firmly anchored the topic in all its facets as a goal in our Mahle 2030+ Group strategy. We are committed to comprehensive and transparent reporting, even though we are not yet legally subject to any reporting obligation,” said Georg Dietz, Member of the Management Board.

Kathrin Apel, Global Head of Sustainability, Health, Occupational Safety and Environmental Management at Mahle accepted the award at the event in Berlin. She said: “Today, the public, customers and investors expect much more information from companies than data on the financial and business situation. They also want to know to what extent the group assumes social responsibility and is committed to environmental and labor issues, human rights and anti-corruption. We address these issues extensively in our sustainability report.”

The basis for the assessment was all publicly available information from Mahle related to climate protection and sustainability. In addition to the financial and sustainability reports, the jury also assessed press releases and other publications.

PwC has been presenting the Building Public Trust Award since 2016 to encourage companies to focus on reporting that includes sustainability and social responsibility. Last year, PwC awarded the prize for the first time to a non-listed company in order to strengthen the further development of transparent reporting in non-reporting companies.

SOURCE: Mahle