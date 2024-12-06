Bugatti: Timeless modernity: the Tourbillon’s debut in Japan and Singapore

The Bugatti Tourbillon¹, the pinnacle of engineering and artistry, has captivated audiences worldwide since its unveiling in June at Château Saint Jean, the home of Bugatti in France

The Bugatti Tourbillon¹, the pinnacle of engineering and artistry, has captivated audiences worldwide since its unveiling in June at Château Saint Jean, the home of Bugatti in France. Showcasing its all-new hyper sports car – the pioneer of a new era – Bugatti has taken the Tourbillon on a global journey, spanning Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and now East Asia. The latest stops in Japan and Singapore emphasized the profound connection between Bugatti’s storied history and the rich traditions embedded in both Japanese and Singaporean cultures.

A country where the past and future coexist in perfect harmony, Japan offers the ideal backdrop for Bugatti’s Tourbillon. Just as Japan builds upon its timeless heritage within an evolving urban landscape, the Tourbillon embodies a similar duality, merging the best of both worlds. Drawing inspiration from legendary creations such as the Type 57 Atlantic, Type 41 Royale, and Type 35, the Bugatti design team fused the brand’s legacy of excellence with forward-thinking innovation to create a masterpiece that echoes Japan’s own cultural fusion.

With its rich history and deep respect for excellence, Japan naturally aligns with the Tourbillon’s mix of artistry, precision, and performance. As the Tourbillon traveled through iconic locations across Japan, different facets of its identity were revealed, each reflecting the values that define the brand.

Marking a significant moment in the celebration of a new era, the Tourbillon was unveiled to customers, select media, and fans at the prestigious Bugatti dealerships in Osaka and Tokyo. These exclusive showrooms, already renowned for embodying the Bugatti philosophy, served as key stops on a carefully curated journey – every extraordinary location along the way thoughtfully chosen to mirror the craftsmanship behind Bugatti’s latest creation.

Wakatake no Mori – a tranquil forest estate in Tochigi where ancient trees and peaceful landscapes create a setting of enduring elegance. Kashihara Jingu Shrine – a sacred site that honors Japan’s deep-rooted heritage. Abuden Miso – a building from 1868 of outstanding cultural significance. Each captured the essence of Japanese serenity where the sacred beauty of the landmarks speaks volumes about Japan’s dedication to preservation. The Tourbillon, with its unwavering allure rooted in 115 years of excellence, unmistakably aligned with the setting.

Once known as Edo, Tokyo now stands as a beacon of cutting-edge design. At its epicenter lies Akihabara, the electric heart of the city. Renowned for its pioneering technology and dynamic creativity, Akihabara’s ever-evolving landscape is where invention and design converge, pushing the boundaries of possibility – vibrantly reflecting the pioneering soul that defines the Tourbillon and its cutting-edge engineering.

An island nation of striking contrasts, Singapore is a place where skyscrapers rise beside lush greenery, and the classical intertwines with the contemporary. Known as the ‘Garden City,’ Singapore exemplifies the harmony of nature’s serenity with the vibrancy of urban life. The duality of the Tourbillon, its timeless elegance and sophistication combined with never-seen-before engineering

and design, seamlessly mirrors the striking contrasts of the unique and special island that is Singapore, where imposing skyscrapers sit side-by-side with the city’s calming natural backdrop.

At the heart of Marina Bay, where cutting-edge developments meet the iconic Singapore skyline, stands the Fullerton Bay Hotel – a landmark that epitomizes the city’s blend of history and modernity. Remarkable for its historic architecture and for the scale of its 21st-century restoration, the hotel reflects the fusion of the old and the new, providing the Bugatti Tourbillon hyper sports car with a fitting home for its visit.

The Bugatti Tourbillon represents the dawn of a new era for the marque, embodying Ettore Bugatti’s belief: “If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.” Powered by a V16 hybrid powertrain and inspired by the exclusive savoir-faire that is only found in Swiss haute horlogerie, the Tourbillon is as technically advanced as it is aesthetically breathtaking. From its aerodynamics to its

powertrain, the car redefines what is possible in the hyper sports car category.

SOURCE: Bugatti