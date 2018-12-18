Brose and AUNDE establish joint venture for complete car seats

Brose and AUNDE combine their core competencies and establish a joint venture for the cooperative development, assembly and supply of complete seats for passenger cars. Both partners will each hold a 50 percent stake of the venture. The companies have submitted the application for antitrust approval to the EU.

Vehicle interiors are becoming more flexible, the number of electronically interacting adjustment systems is increasing, and the interplay between safety and comfort components is being redefined. This offers Brose and AUNDE ample opportunities for future growth and technological innovation, such as seat foams with integrated massage systems, innovative comfort headrests, sensors for recognizing vital functions and controlling safety systems, seat covers in 3D printing or the intelligent networking of seat adjustment with Brose door systems to enable convenient vehicle access.

“The vehicle seat is a central element in the current technological transformation. Brose and AUNDE combine the specific strengths of both companies. We will not only create completely new seating concepts, but will also advance the interplay of seats, interior and exterior with a focus on systems-crossing functions and the customer experience,” explains Sandro Scharlibbe, Executive Vice President Seat at Brose.

“The interior is the new exterior. Vehicle development in conjunction with the megatrend of autonomous driving takes place from the inside to the outside. This places new demands on the interior of the car. The joint venture between AUNDE and Brose can cover these requirements for the vehicle seat,” says Rolf Königs, CEO of the AUNDE Group.

In the new joint venture, Brose and AUNDE will complement each other in their expertise and product portfolio: the mechatronics specialist Brose contributes its strengths as a leading supplier of adjustable seat structures, comfort components and electronics. AUNDE adds expertise in foam, covers and trim parts as well as extensive experience in assembly and logistics as a supplier of complete seats for light and heavy commercial vehicles.

The joint venture will start operations at the beginning of 2019 and operate independently on the international market. The company will set up locations and production capacities depending on customer projects. The founding is subject to EU antitrust approval.

Source: Brose