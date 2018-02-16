Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers.

1. New Members of the Board of Directors

(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 23, 2018)

Name New Former Yojiro

SHIBA Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee – Yoko

SUZUKI Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee –

2. Re-elected Members of the Board of Directors

(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 23, 2018)

Name New Former Masaaki

TSUYA Member of the Board

CEO and Representative Executive Officer

Concurrently Chairman of the Board Member of the Board

CEO and Representative Executive Officer

Concurrently Chairman of the Board Kazuhisa

NISHIGAI Member of the Board

COO and Representative Executive Officer

Concurrently Chief Technology Officer

Responsible for Technology Member of the Board

COO and Representative Executive Officer

Concurrently Chief Technology Officer

Responsible for Technology Narumi

ZAITSU Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Kenichi

TOGAMI Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Scott

Trevor

DAVIS Member of the Board*

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Yuri

OKINA Member of the Board*

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Kenichi

MASUDA Member of the Board*

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Kenzo

YAMAMOTO Member of the Board*

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Keikou

TERUI Member of the Board*

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Seiichi

SASA Member of the Board*

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee

*Candidates for outside directors as set forth in Article 2(xv) of the Companies Act

3. Resigning Member of the Board of Directors

(Effective March 23, 2018)

Name New Former Sakie

TACHIBANA

FUKUSHIMA – Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee

4.Re-elected Members of the Executive Officers

(To be assumed after approval at the Board Meeting on March 23, 2018)