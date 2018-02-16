Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers.
1. New Members of the Board of Directors
(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 23, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Yojiro
SHIBA
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|–
|Yoko
SUZUKI
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|–
2. Re-elected Members of the Board of Directors
(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 23, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Masaaki
TSUYA
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chairman of the Board
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chairman of the Board
|Kazuhisa
NISHIGAI
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer
Responsible for Technology
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer
Responsible for Technology
|Narumi
ZAITSU
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Kenichi
TOGAMI
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Scott
Trevor
DAVIS
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Yuri
OKINA
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Kenichi
MASUDA
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Kenzo
YAMAMOTO
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Keikou
TERUI
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Seiichi
SASA
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
*Candidates for outside directors as set forth in Article 2(xv) of the Companies Act
3. Resigning Member of the Board of Directors
(Effective March 23, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Sakie
TACHIBANA
FUKUSHIMA
|–
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
4.Re-elected Members of the Executive Officers
(To be assumed after approval at the Board Meeting on March 23, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Masaaki
TSUYA
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chairman of the Board
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chairman of the Board
|Kazuhisa
NISHIGAI
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer
Responsible for Technology
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer
Responsible for Technology
|Shuichi
ISHIBASHI
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Quality Management Officer
Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solutions Business and Diversified Products;
Concurrently Chair, Global Mining and Agricultural Solutions in-house Company;
Concurrently Chair, Diversified Products Solutions in-house Company;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solutions Business;
Concurrently CEO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solutions in-house Company
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Quality Management Officer
Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solutions Business and Diversified Products;
Concurrently Chair, Global Mining and Agricultural Solutions in-house Company;
Concurrently Chair, Diversified Products Solutions in-house Company;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solutions Business;
Concurrently CEO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solutions in-house Company
|Akihiro
ETO
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire SBU;
Concurrently Chair, Japan Tire SBU;
Concurrently responsible for Group Strategy Planning
Chief Financial Officer
Finance
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire SBU;
Concurrently Chair, Japan Tire SBU;
Concurrently responsible for Group Strategy Planning
Chief Financial Officer
Finance
|Asahiko
NISHIYAMA
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Olympic and Paralympic
Concurrently responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Olympic and Paralympic
Concurrently responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Gordon
KNAPP
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
|Paolo
FERRARI
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President, concurrently Chief Operating Officer of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President, concurrently Chief Operating Officer of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.