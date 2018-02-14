Bridgestone receives highest rating in CDP’s Supplier Engagement Rating for second consecutive year

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it has been identified as a global leader for its actions and strategies to manage carbon and climate change across its supply chain for a second time. Bridgestone has been awarded a position on the supplier engagement leader board, receiving the highest rating A in Supplier Engagement Rating, by CDP,* for the second consecutive year. Bridgestone also has been identified as a global leader in sustainable water management with inclusion in the CDP’s Water A List.

As part of its global CSR commitment, “Our Way to Serve,” Bridgestone is working to help ensure a healthy environment for current and future generations. The Bridgestone Group has set a long-term environmental vision for the year 2050 and beyond. This vision aims to strike a Group-wide balance between business operations and environmental protection.

The Group is reducing CO2 emissions throughout all areas of its products’ lifecycles from raw material procurement to manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal or recycling in order to contribute to the creation of a sustainable society. These efforts led to its inclusion in the supplier engagement leader board with the highest rating A.

The Supplier Engagement Rating is an initiative that CDP launched for the first time in 2017. More than 3,300 companies were assessed by CDP on their supply-chain engagement strategies. Bridgestone was among 58 companies that received the highest rating A and was awarded a position on the supplier engagement leader board in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and lower climate-related risks in the supply chain in the past reporting year.

* CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, is an international nongovernmental organization based in the United Kingdom that collects and discloses environmental information related to companies and cities. Acting as a representative for institutional investors across the globe, CDP encourages major companies worldwide to disclose information regarding climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, and other environmental concerns and also evaluates such companies.

