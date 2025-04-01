Bosch Secure Truck Parking and Webfleet combine services via Bosch L.OS

Digital integration of truck parking booking into the Webfleet fleet management solution (FMS)

Bosch Secure Truck Parking and Webfleet now offer fleet managers a digitally integrated truck parking reservation system. This allows them to search for and reserve parking spaces directly within their existing system based on location, start time, and driving duration. Bosch Secure Truck Parking, Europe’s leading booking platform for secure truck parking, and Webfleet, one of the world’s leading fleet management solution, are integrated via Bosch’s Logistics Operating System (L.OS). Through this collaboration, the partners are further advancing the digitalization of the transport and logistics industry. “Our collaboration with Webfleet enables fleet operators to make logistics processes significantly more cost- and time-saving. By integrating Bosch Secure Truck Parking into Webfleet, we offer a seamless solution that ensures the safety of drivers, freight and vehicles,” explains Dr. Jan-Philipp Weers, Director Bosch Secure Truck Parking.

Efficient planning and booking of truck parking spaces

The integration of Bosch Secure Truck Parking into the Webfleet fleet management solution offers fleet managers additional benefits beyond cost and time savings. The system automatically takes remaining driving time into account, making it easier to comply with legal regulations. Real-time visibility into parking space availability ensures flexible and efficient route planning. The previously separate services and data can now be used bundled via an application. Thanks to the real-time visibility of the available truck parking spaces and the digital reservation, truck drivers can drive directly to the planned parking space. Parking search traffic, fuel costs as well as CO2 emissions and the corresponding time required to find a parking space are thus reduced.

Improved safety and driver satisfaction

Using Bosch Secure Truck Parking in combination with Webfleet also enhances driver safety and comfort. The security areas provide a monitored and secure environment for the driver and cargo for the stays. In addition, drivers and dispatchers have the option of viewing the available services at the parking locations via the app or the web and selecting the appropriate parking space. The integration provides system-inherent insight into the booking information as well as a cancellation option. In addition, the booking information can be sent directly to the truck driver. Monthly consolidated invoicing is provided by Bosch Secure Truck Parking, with no additional costs for using the Bosch L.OS platform.

SOURCE: Bosch