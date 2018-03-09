BOSCH: Sale carefully completed

The Bosch Group and the MAHLE Group have successfully completed the sale of their Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems joint venture to FountainVest Partners as planned. The necessary approval has been granted by the antitrust and other authorities. Effective immediately, the company is operating under the new name BMTS Automotive.

FountainVest Partners, a private equity investor based in Hong Kong, wants to build on the joint venture’s previous successes and further expand BMTS Automotive. The company’s technological know-how, its prominent customer portfolio, and the continued favorable growth forecasts for the exhaust-gas turbocharger market offer the ideal conditions for achieving a lasting position for BMTS Automotive in the global automotive supplier market.

FountainVest has a strategic and long-term interest as well as relevant experience in the global automotive supply industry, all of which will help BMTS Automotive develop successfully in the years ahead. The retention of all associates and locations and the preservation of the established BMTS brand name will provide continuity and facilitate recognition under the new owner.

